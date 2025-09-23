Nation that fails to integrate AI into education falls behind – Lecturer

Dr. Emmanuel Mensaklo, a lecturer in the Department of Economics Education, University of Education, Winneba, has called for the integration of AI, data science, and digital skills into its educational systems and economic strategies.

He said any nation that failed to do so, would inevitably fall behind.

He made the call at a lecture held by the Abor Senior High School to herald the climax of its 60th Anniversary Celebration, a significant milestone in the history of the school.

The Anniversary was on the theme, “60 Years of Impactful Journey: Providing Transformative Secondary Education Through Indigenous Values and 21st Century Skills”, and it reflected the school's commitment to excellence and community engagement.

Dr. Mensaklo also called for a systematic and sustained implementation of the skills in education, cautioning the need to learn from past failed initiatives in the sector.

He said Ghana’s progress hinged on nurturing well-rounded citizens who embodied traditional values and modern educational aspirations.

While speaking on the topic, “The Role of 21st-century Skills in Providing Transformative Secondary Education in Ghana”, the lecturer underscored the importance of integrating 21st-century skills into Ghana’s education system.

He explained that such skills were crucial for students to thrive in an AI-driven world, where technological advancements were happening at a rapid pace.

The skills he highlighted included critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication, and were essential for learners to succeed both personally and professionally.

However, Dr Mensaklo said the said skills should be grounded in human values, such as empathy, kindness, and moral courage and warned that technical skills without human values were not only incomplete, but also dangerous.

In his presentation on “The Role of Indigenous Values in Transformative Secondary Education”, Professor Edem Kwasi Bakah, a lecturer at the Department of French, University of Cape Coast, said indigenous values were the soul of every society, however, citizens had virtually lost their soul.

He said the breakdown of values in secondary schools were at the door step of five key stakeholders – the family, schools, chieftaincy institutions and community, religious institutions and the new media especially social media and charged them to accept the blame and reset themselves to effectively inculcate the requisite indigenous values in the youth.

For the government's reset agenda to work, he said the nation must be anchored on a vigorous promotion of indigenous values in every aspect of her citizen's lives.

He lauded the School Farm Initiative launched by Government on 29th August, 2025 and implored Government not to use the initiative only as an alternative means of feeding the students but most importantly, as a vehicle to teach students values such as patience, hard work, perseverance, problem-solving, teamwork and collaboration, strong work ethic, physical and mental resilience and risk-taking.

Reverend Dr. Seth Gocky Agbeyome, the school's headmaster, appealed for support in infrastructure development, mentorship programmes, and donations to elevate the school to greater heights.

The school aims to produce well-rounded, competent, and morally grounded citizens, blending tradition with modern educational aspirations.

The celebration is a testament to the school’s enduring commitment to nurturing influential leaders and contributing to national development.

The event was chaired by Professor Paul Nyagorme, Director of Research and Admission, University of Cape Coast (UCC) Accra Campus, who represented his fellow alumnus Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were Lawyer Nelson Kporxa, Board Chairman of the school, Fiator Anthony Yao Jim-Fugar, former Board Chairman, Torgbui Awusu III, Chief of Afife, Dr. Godwin Kofi Vondolia, Lecturer, UCC, Dr. Ishmael Hlovor, Lecturer, UEW, Dr. Noble Gati, Mr, Raphael Edem Yawlui, Assosa, National President and Mr. William Avemegah, a former teacher of the school.

Alumni, staff and students were also fully represented.

