“Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna”: NPP protesters present petition to police

  Tue, 23 Sep 2025
NPP “Yn Suro Ahunahuna”: NPP protesters present petition to police
TUE, 23 SEP 2025

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday staged a massive protest in Accra under the banner “Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna,” drawing hundreds of supporters who poured onto the streets to vent their frustration.

The demonstrators said the march was to register their fury over what they described as harassment, intimidation, and injustice being meted out to party members by state institutions.

The protest kicked off at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle and moved towards the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, where party leaders are expected to present a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

