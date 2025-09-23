ModernGhana logo
NPP stages ‘Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna’ protest against alleged harassment in Accra

  Tue, 23 Sep 2025
TUE, 23 SEP 2025

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stormed the streets of Accra with its much-publicised “Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna” protest, rallying hundreds of supporters in a fiery show of defiance against what they describe as systemic harassment and injustice targeted at their members.

The demonstration, which set off from the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, is winding its way to the Ghana Police Service headquarters, where party leaders intend to deliver a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Chanting slogans and wielding placards, NPP leaders accused the police of serving as a willing tool of government intimidation, insisting that politically motivated arrests and investigations have become a dangerous norm.

“This protest is about sending a clear message,” one organiser said, arguing that the fundamental rights of their members and sympathisers are being trampled with impunity.

Security forces have been stationed along the protest route as the charged crowd moves through key streets of the capital, with both police and party leaders calling for calm to prevent any violence.

The NPP maintains that the demonstration is not just about today’s grievances, but a warning that the opposition will no longer tolerate what they see as an orchestrated campaign of intimidation.

