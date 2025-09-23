NPP race: Bawumia, Ken, other aspirants face NPP vetting

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened a crucial chapter in its search for a presidential candidate, beginning the vetting of five heavyweight aspirants on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka, Accra.

The exercise, chaired by senior party statesman Dr. Addo Kufuor, marks the final hurdle before the NPP’s fiercely anticipated primaries slated for January 31, 2026.

First to face the panel was former General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, who laid out his case to lead the party into the next general election. He will be followed by the other four contenders: former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, outspoken former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP and Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong, and former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

All five cleared the nomination stage, which opened in late July and closed on August 28, setting the stage for what many predict will be one of the NPP’s most competitive internal contests in recent memory.

The January 31 vote will decide who carries the party’s flag into the 2028 general elections. If no aspirant secures an outright win, a run-off between the top two will be held on February 14, 2026.

Party executives have urged calm, respect, and issue-based campaigning, warning that internal divisions could weaken the NPP’s chances as it seeks to reclaim power.

With the vetting underway, the stage is now set for a bruising contest that will not only test the candidates’ appeal but also the NPP’s unity heading into the next national election.