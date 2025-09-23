Rising Ghanaian boxer Bahubali dies

Ghanaian boxer Bahubali

The Ghanaian boxing fraternity has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of promising young boxer Bahubali in the early hours of Monday morning.

Reports indicate that he died around 2 a.m. from severe internal bleeding, which could not be treated in time to save his life. His passing has left fans, fellow athletes, and promoters in shock, with many expressing disbelief over the tragic news.

Bahubali, who was steadily making a name for himself in Ghana’s boxing circles, was admired for his fighting spirit, resilience, and courage in the ring. Analysts had tipped him as one of the brightest prospects in the sport, citing his discipline and relentless work ethic.

Close sources revealed that his health had deteriorated rapidly before his death, with medical professionals later confirming that the internal bleeding was extensive and irreversible.

Since the announcement, tributes have poured in across social media from sports journalists, colleagues, and fans who described his death as a devastating blow to the boxing community.

The tragedy has reignited calls from boxing stakeholders for greater attention to athlete safety and healthcare, especially in combat sports where risks are high.

Bahubali’s death is not only a painful loss to his family and loved ones but also a major setback to Ghana’s boxing fraternity, which has lost another budding talent far too soon.