Navigating the Succession Paradox: A Call to Action for a Unified NDC Roadmap

Eight months into the administration of President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) finds itself in a political paradox. While the government is in its infancy, grappling with the weight of governance and delivering on its “100-Day” promises, the party machinery is already being subtly pulled by the gravitational forces of the next electoral cycle. The constitutional reality that this is the President’s final term has triggered an unspoken but palpable succession race. The Chairman’s “Thank You Tour” and the Chief of Staff’s “Health Walk” are not mere civic engagements; they are early, calculated manoeuvres in the shadow campaign for 2028. This premature jostling, analysed through the lens of political psychology, poses a profound threat to government cohesion and party unity, demanding an immediate and strategic institutional response.

This is not merely an academic observation; it is a warning echoed by seasoned voices within the party. Former MP, Hon. Ras Mubarak, recently cautioned party members on his Facebook platform to cease all "informal machinations aimed at positioning themselves for the presidential race." Similarly, Dr. Tony Aidoo, a former Senior Aide and Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit in the Atta Mills Administration, underscored in a recent Radio Gold FM interview that the party's next campaign hinges entirely on the success of the current Mahama government. His poignant remark that he "might not want to live to see who succeeds President John Mahama" is a caution pregnant with meaning (hinting at the potential for destructive internal conflict if left unchecked).

The most immediate casualty of this early campaigning is cognitive resource allocation. Government is an all-consuming endeavour requiring the undivided attention of its key actors. When a significant portion of their mental energy is diverted to long-term personal electoral calculus, the focus on pressing national issues inevitably fragments. This internal competition fosters a zero-sum mindset among the party’s elite, poisoning decision-making and risking the activation of divisive in-group/out-group dynamics. To guard this incumbency effectively, we must replace uncertainty with structure.

Therefore, this clarion call is a urgent call to action for the Council of Elders of the NDC, and specifically to its Chairman, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu.

Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, as a former presidential candidate yourself, you possess the requisite experience to understand the nuances of these early sparks. You have walked this path and understand the delicate balance between ambition and party discipline. Doubling as the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the ruling government party, you now occupy a position of unique responsibility and influence. The party and the government need your leadership to douse these sparks before they become a wildfire.

We respectfully urge the Council to use its good offices to immediately convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee and place this critical agenda before them: the creation of a clear, binding roadmap for the party’s internal democratic processes.

This roadmap must explicitly outline two critical timelines:

The schedule for branch, constituency, and regional executive elections. The definitive date for the presidential primaries to elect the 2028 flag-bearer.

By setting a clear, distant, and binding date for the ultimate contest, the party performs a crucial psychological intervention. It officially creates a period of governance-first focus, where the entire party’s energy is dedicated to supporting the Mahama administration to succeed. As Dr. Tony Aidoo rightly noted, our future campaign depends on our present governance.

This roadmap cannot be a mere suggestion; it must be tightly monitored and enforced. A moratorium on all covert presidential campaigning until an officially sanctioned window must be declared. The message must be unequivocal: for now, we are a government, not a campaign team.

The Council of Elders, under Alhaji Iddrisu's chairmanship, owes it to posterity as custodians of the party's founding principles to ensure that the revolution continues on a path of unity and discipline. President Mahama has a historic opportunity to cement a legacy of transformative governance. That legacy, and the NDC’s chances of retaining power, will be severely compromised if his government is weakened from within.

The time to act is now. The Council of Elders must instil order and discipline into the party and government. Let us guard this incumbency with the wisdom and foresight our history demands.

By Abdul-Shaheed Abdul-Salam, London (UK)