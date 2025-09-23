ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s Salt Industry: Current Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

TUE, 23 SEP 2025

Ghana’s salt industry is an increasingly vibrant sector, producing an estimated 250,000 metric tons annually over the past decade. Production is primarily undertaken through the solar evaporation of seawater in salt pans, particularly in coastal areas with direct access to seawater. Prominent salt-producing zones include the Songor Lagoon, Keta, Saltpond, and several smaller coastal enclaves.

Key Players and Investments

Electrochem Ltd: A wholly Ghanaian-owned enterprise that has secured a lease to develop the Songor Lagoon, one of West Africa’s largest naturally occurring solar salt basins. The company aims to scale up production from 150,000 metric tons to 400,000 metric tons annually by 2025/26, with projections to reach 1.5 million metric tons per year by 2028.

Crown Sea Salt Limited: A notable industrial actor in Ghana’s salt market, employing solar evaporation technologies while also investing in innovations to lower production costs and improve product quality.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Rising Demand: Growth in domestic demand, particularly from the chemical, food processing, and water treatment industries, continues to drive the sector.

Export Potential: With strategic expansion, Ghana’s salt industry could generate an additional USD 1 billion in foreign exchange earnings. The country’s coastal geography provides an opportunity to establish itself as a leading salt producer in Africa.

Industrialization and Value Addition: The sector has the potential to catalyze industrialization, foster sustainable employment, empower communities, and stimulate the creation of allied industries.

Challenges

Environmental Concerns: Salt production activities may negatively impact local ecosystems, underscoring the need for environmentally responsible practices and the exploration of alternative production methods.

Quality and Standards: The sector faces issues of inconsistent quality standards, water pollution, and degradation of natural salt pans.

Limited Access to Resources: Small-scale producers often encounter barriers in accessing finance, technology, and investment opportunities, limiting their competitiveness.

Role of Government

The Ghanaian government is central to unlocking the full potential of the salt industry. Key areas of intervention include:

Policy and Regulatory Support: Formulating favorable policies to attract investment, strengthen local participation, and enhance sustainability.

Empowering Local Investors: Promoting Ghanaian ownership within the sector to ensure that revenues and long-term benefits remain within the domestic economy.

Infrastructure Development: Building processing plants, improving transport networks, and developing storage facilities to strengthen value chains and competitiveness.

Capacity Building: Equipping the local workforce with relevant skills in salt extraction and value addition to enhance employment opportunities.

Strategic Partnerships: Facilitating collaborations between government and private sector actors to mobilize capital and expertise for industrial growth.

Environmental Sustainability: Enforcing responsible mining practices and encouraging innovation in eco-friendly salt production.

Market Expansion: Supporting efforts to access new export markets and enhance the visibility of Ghanaian salt products globally.

Notable Government Initiatives

Electrochem Ghana Limited: Granted a 15-year mining lease for commercial salt production covering 41,000 acres in Ada.

Keta Industrial Salt Estate: A joint initiative between the government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, projected to produce 600,000 metric tons annually within its first four years.

Support for Electrochem: The government has reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating Electrochem’s expansion, acknowledging its role in driving job creation and economic growth.

