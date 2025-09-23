The Rapid increase of Ghana’s basic education enrollment for 2025

The 2025 preliminary secondary school placement cycle data reflects both continued growth in candidate numbers and signs of capacity pressure in Ghana’s placement system.

New Peak in Candidate Numbers: The total candidates that sat for the BECE increased to 603,328, the highest in the four-year period, up 7.1 % from 2024. This rebound after the 2024 dip suggests a larger JHS graduating cohort or more JHS 2 students sitting for the BECE.

High but Slightly Weaker Qualification Rate: The number qualified for placement was 590,309 (97.8 %), nearly universal but still below the 98.4 % peak of 2022. The marginal drop points to persistent gaps in exam readiness despite overall system stability.

High Disqualification: Disqualified candidates were 13,019 candidates, representing 2.2 %, matching the 2023 high of (2.2%) and a clear rise from 2024’s 1.8 %. Possible drivers include stricter malpractice detection and weak performance in Math and English.

Auto-Placement plateaus: Auto-placed candidates 483,800 (80.2 %) remained within the two year average (2023,24). Although higher than 2022’s 68.1 %, it is slightly below 2023’s 81.56 % and 2024’s 80.9 %.

About one-fifth of qualified students (i.e. roughly 106,500) still need manual placement, showing that system capacity or choice patterns have not fully kept pace with candidate growth and choice.

Implications for 2025

Capacity Strain: A record high candidate numbers with only a modest rise in auto-placements signal that school infrastructure and programme diversity need expansion.

Quality Safeguards: Higher disqualification rates highlight the importance of continued vigilance on examination integrity and improvement in candidates exam preparation, especially in the core subjects.

Refinement of the placement algorithm and broader school-choice education to lift auto-placement above the current 80 % ceiling is desirable.

Conclusion

The preliminary 2025 school placement marks the largest and most challenging placement year so far; showing Ghana’s success in basic education completion and giving pointers to a regular positive basic-secondary transition.

It however, underscores the need for systemic scaling of access opportunities to keep automatic placement rates rising as candidate volumes and choices grow.

By : OBENFO KWAME OSEI