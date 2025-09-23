ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC's 9 Months in Office: Even Manchester United Scores Better

Feature Article NDCs 9 Months in Office: Even Manchester United Scores Better
TUE, 23 SEP 2025

As I reflect on the nine months of the current administration, I am struck by the stark contrast between their promises and the harsh reality faced by Ghanaians. The economy seems to be in shambles, with the high cost of living, exorbitant import duties, and unnecessary taxes making life unbearable for ordinary citizens. The government's claim of making Ghana a tax-free haven has proven to be nothing more than a campaign gimmick.

One of the most glaring examples of the government's lack of vision and critical thinking is the Nkokonkitikiti project, which has been widely ridiculed for its absurdity. The 24-hour economy initiative, touted as a game-changer, has failed to yield any tangible benefits for the masses. Instead, it seems to be a conduit for enriching a select few at the expense of the many.

The administration's approach to governance has been characterized by a lack of transparency and accountability. The manipulation of the budget has become a recurring theme, with the government introducing levies that further exacerbate the cost of living. The cancellation of the teachers' allowance is a clear example of the government's callous disregard for the welfare of its citizens.

The NDC's rhetoric has been marked by hostility towards the judiciary and critics, with the president and his staff resorting to personal attacks and abuse. This has raised concerns about the government's commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law. The lack of vision and leadership is evident in the government's inability to address pressing issues like galamsey, which continues to plague our water bodies and environment.

As I observe the current state of affairs, I am reminded of Mahatma Gandhi's words, "Be the change you wish to see in the world." It is imperative that Ghanaians demand better from their leaders and hold them accountable for their actions. The NDC's performance over the past nine months has been a stark reminder that the party's priorities are misaligned with the needs and aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

In conclusion, the NDC's governance style bears a striking resemblance to a struggling football team like Manchester United. Both seem to be more focused on internal squabbles and self-interest rather than working towards a common goal. It is time for Ghanaians to demand a better future and hold their leaders accountable for their actions.

Article by Lawrence Amponsah,
Know as Mahatma Gandhi

Lawrence Amponsah
Lawrence Amponsah, © 2025

This Author has published 2 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Lawrence Amponsah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (2)

Top Stories

2 hours ago

September 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.28 on interbank September 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.28 on interba...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Best way to fight galamsey is to arrest kingpins, not state of emergency — Ex-NP...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Health institutions must sue government over galamsey — Ex-NPP MP

3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong Ghanaian policies favour foreigners but ignore the youth — Kennedy Agyapong

3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong Ghana’s educational system must move from theory to pragmatism — Kennedy Agyapon...

3 hours ago

First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Lordina Mahama Protecting children is an urgent global duty — Lordina Mahama

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama I promise to build a Ghana that creates opportunities for our children — Mahama

3 hours ago

ANGELA WEISS / AFP Macron recognises Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

3 hours ago

The new constitution allows Gnassingbe, in power since 2005, to stand for election as many times as he likes. By Charly TRIBALLEAU (AFP/File) Togolese take protests online to circumvent repression at home

3 hours ago

AFP - FRANCK FIFE Dembélé and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or as PSG take team and coach prizes

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line