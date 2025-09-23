Lands Minister unleashes specialized anti-galamsey task force with intensive training

The government has taken its war on illegal mining to a new level with the launch of an intensive training programme for security personnel drafted into the newly created National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations (NAIMOS).

The initiative, spearheaded by Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and caretaker Environment Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, is designed to sharpen the skills of the task force and prepare them to directly confront the scourge of galamsey. Officers are being trained to deter, disrupt, and arrest perpetrators in mining flashpoints across the country.

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his administration’s uncompromising stance on illegal mining, stressing that his government will not tolerate operations in water bodies and forest reserves. He warned that the destructive impact of galamsey on the environment and livelihoods leaves no room for compromise.

The minister revealed that NAIMOS personnel will be deployed to over 44 identified hotspots, with some stationed permanently to ensure continuous surveillance. In addition to enforcement, officers are expected to build strong collaboration with traditional authorities while upholding integrity in their operations.

This escalation follows a raft of interventions already rolled out by the Mahama administration, including the suspension of new mining licenses, plans to repeal L.I. 2462, the introduction of the Blue Water Guards, the Responsible Community Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP), and the geo-fencing of excavators.

Armah-Kofi Buah underscored that the government expects nothing short of visible, measurable results—particularly cleaner rivers, restored forests, and a safer environment.

“This is a fight we cannot afford to lose. Ghanaians deserve to see cleaner rivers, safer forests, and a mining sector that sustains livelihoods without destroying our environment,” the minister declared.

With NAIMOS now on the ground, the government is signaling that the battle against illegal mining has entered a decisive phase.