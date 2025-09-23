Galamsey fight: GoldBod must pay for water treatment from the huge money it made, flaunted – Adomako Kissi

Former Anyaa Sowutuom MP, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi

Former Anyaa Sowutuom MP, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has demanded that the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) shoulder the cost of water treatment instead of passing the burden onto ordinary Ghanaians through steep tariff hikes.

His call comes after Ghana Water Limited (GWL) applied to increase tariffs by a staggering 281 percent, from GH¢5.28 per cubic metre to GH¢20.09. The utility company justifies the proposal by pointing to heavy debts, rising operational costs, and the huge expense of treating water polluted by illegal mining activities.

But Dr. Adomako Kissi rejected this reasoning, insisting that GoldBod, which reaps massive profits from purchasing gold sourced from both legal and illegal miners, must take responsibility for the destruction of the country’s water bodies.

“The Goldbod has made a huge amount of money, which they have flaunted; they have told everybody. Why must I pay for the water treatment as a Ghanaian? Why must I bear that burden? I really think that the revenue from Gold that has been flaunted everywhere, a portion of that should be used to work on all the water facilities in this country. I really think that the true beneficiary of the damages to all of our water bodies is the gold and mining industry,” he argued on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV, Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

He stressed that it would be deeply unfair for GWL to shift this financial weight onto consumers.

“The idea that Ghana Water Company wishes to increase tariffs that I and you have nothing to do with in terms of damage to our water, I think it is very wrongfully placed. As it stands now, all the gold, whether legal or illegal, goes to Goldbod, and as a matter of fact, I think they should be made to pay for all the water damages in this country,” he added.

GWL, however, maintains that the proposed increase is unavoidable, citing not only galamsey-related pollution but also the impact of foreign exchange pressures and the rising cost of imported equipment and treatment chemicals.