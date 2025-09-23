ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian policies favour foreigners but ignore the youth — Kennedy Agyapong

TUE, 23 SEP 2025
New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has accused successive governments of crafting policies that favour foreign investors while neglecting Ghanaian youth and local entrepreneurs.

The former Assin Central Member of Parliament said the country’s business environment discourages young people from venturing into entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the National Emerging Leaders Economic Forum in Accra on Monday, September 22, he cited tax and duty regulations as examples of policies that need urgent reform.

“We’ve had brilliant youth in this country eager to do something for themselves, but our leaders and governments have not prioritised youth empowerment,” Mr. Agyapong stated.

“It looks as if our policies favour only foreign investors. We local entrepreneurs go through hardships and sometimes are treated by the authorities as if we are their enemies,” he added.

The businessman referenced the Free Zones Act, which allows companies operating in designated enclaves to sell 30 percent of their goods locally.

“I have a factory at the Free Zones, so I know that at least 30 percent should be sold locally. If you’re going to buy something from the Free Zones and you’ve established that you are a citizen, why should you pay duty? What is the essence of the 30 percent that should be sold locally?” he asked.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

