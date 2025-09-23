ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Protecting children is an urgent global duty — Lordina Mahama

Headlines First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Lordina Mahama
TUE, 23 SEP 2025
First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Lordina Mahama

First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, has called on world leaders to prioritise policies that safeguard children and give them opportunities to thrive, especially those living in conflict zones.

Speaking at at the annual prayer service for peace and the well-being of children, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, September 22, Mrs. Mahama highlighted the dangers children face globally and the need for decisive leadership.

“Across the world, children are affected by conflict and humanitarian crises. They lose parents, siblings, homes and dreams, and carry emotional scars that can last a lifetime,” she said.

“When nations fail to focus on policies that safeguard the home, strengthen communities and nurture the youth, it is our children who suffer the most.”

Mrs. Mahama asked for God’s blessings and guidance for her husband, President John Dramani Mahama, to implement policies that protect and empower children.

“I know that the Almighty God we serve will continue to bless and guide us, and guide my husband, the President of Ghana, to implement policies that protect our children, open opportunities and prepare them for a good future,” she said.

Meanwhile, the President has pledged to create a Ghana that offers better opportunities for children through deliberate policies and effective leadership.

In a social media post on Monday, reacting to the First Lady’s remarks, the President wrote, “Our children deserve better. Through deliberate policies and the right leadership, I promise to build a Ghana that creates opportunities for our children.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 minutes ago

September 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.28 on interbank September 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.28 on interba...

9 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Best way to fight galamsey is to arrest kingpins, not state of emergency — Ex-NP...

11 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Health institutions must sue government over galamsey — Ex-NPP MP

1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong Ghanaian policies favour foreigners but ignore the youth — Kennedy Agyapong

1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong Ghana’s educational system must move from theory to pragmatism — Kennedy Agyapon...

1 hour ago

First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Lordina Mahama Protecting children is an urgent global duty — Lordina Mahama

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama I promise to build a Ghana that creates opportunities for our children — Mahama

1 hour ago

ANGELA WEISS / AFP Macron recognises Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

1 hour ago

The new constitution allows Gnassingbe, in power since 2005, to stand for election as many times as he likes. By Charly TRIBALLEAU (AFP/File) Togolese take protests online to circumvent repression at home

1 hour ago

AFP - FRANCK FIFE Dembélé and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or as PSG take team and coach prizes

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line