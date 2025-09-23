Protecting children is an urgent global duty — Lordina Mahama

First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, has called on world leaders to prioritise policies that safeguard children and give them opportunities to thrive, especially those living in conflict zones.

Speaking at at the annual prayer service for peace and the well-being of children, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, September 22, Mrs. Mahama highlighted the dangers children face globally and the need for decisive leadership.

“Across the world, children are affected by conflict and humanitarian crises. They lose parents, siblings, homes and dreams, and carry emotional scars that can last a lifetime,” she said.

“When nations fail to focus on policies that safeguard the home, strengthen communities and nurture the youth, it is our children who suffer the most.”

Mrs. Mahama asked for God’s blessings and guidance for her husband, President John Dramani Mahama, to implement policies that protect and empower children.

“I know that the Almighty God we serve will continue to bless and guide us, and guide my husband, the President of Ghana, to implement policies that protect our children, open opportunities and prepare them for a good future,” she said.

Meanwhile, the President has pledged to create a Ghana that offers better opportunities for children through deliberate policies and effective leadership.

In a social media post on Monday, reacting to the First Lady’s remarks, the President wrote, “Our children deserve better. Through deliberate policies and the right leadership, I promise to build a Ghana that creates opportunities for our children.”