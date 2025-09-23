ModernGhana logo
I promise to build a Ghana that creates opportunities for our children — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 23 SEP 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to create a Ghana that offers better opportunities for children through deliberate policies and effective leadership.

In a social media post on Monday, September 22, the President wrote, “Our children deserve better. Through deliberate policies and the right leadership, I promise to build a Ghana that creates opportunities for our children.”

His comment followed an address by First Lady Lordina Mahama at the annual prayer service for peace and the well-being of children, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

Mrs. Mahama highlighted the difficulties facing children worldwide, including conflict and the lack of basic amenities.

In a separate social media post, she called for urgent action to protect and empower the young.

“The challenges our children face today are immense. From conflict zones to a lack of basic opportunities, they weigh heavily on my mind. I re-echoed the urgent call for all to stand united in creating a world where every child is protected and empowered,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Mahama is scheduled to host a side event on Tuesday, September 23, at 8:00 p.m. on the theme “Accra Reset: Reimagining Global Governance for Health and Development.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

I promise to build a Ghana that creates opportunities for our children — Mahama

