IMF mission arrives on September 29 for crucial 5th review under $3bn programme

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will touch down in Accra on September 29, 2025, for Ghana’s fifth review under the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF), a make-or-break assessment that will determine the release of another $360 million in October.

The review comes after the completion of the fourth assessment earlier this year and will weigh Ghana’s progress against key fiscal and macroeconomic targets. To date, the country has received about $2.3 billion since signing onto the programme in May 2023.

This latest review is particularly significant: it is the penultimate check before the programme concludes in May 2026. IMF staff will scrutinise Ghana’s economic performance up to June 2025, with inflation control, reserve accumulation, and fiscal discipline expected to dominate discussions. A major benchmark remains the government’s ability to achieve a primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP.

Concerns are also mounting over arrears in statutory funds such as the NHIL, GETFund, and the Road Fund, as well as the recapitalisation of fragile banks and struggling state-owned institutions like the National Investment Bank. Social protection programmes are set to come under the spotlight too, as the IMF weighs whether fiscal adjustment is being balanced with safeguarding vulnerable groups.

The looming question is how Ghana will sustain discipline once IMF oversight ends. Development partners have already urged the government to build “shock absorbers” to avoid slipping back into crisis, but officials maintain that reforms and strict expenditure controls are enough to keep the economy on track.

Approved in May 2023, the $3 billion arrangement was designed to restore debt sustainability, rebuild foreign reserves, and push forward structural reforms. Its central goals include boosting revenue mobilisation, strengthening public financial management, fighting inflation, protecting financial stability, and creating the conditions for private-sector-led growth.

With just one more review scheduled for April 2026, the September mission represents a critical test of Ghana’s ability to sustain reforms and preserve investor confidence as it inches toward life beyond IMF support.