Evidence of Bryan's rich ideas are the transformation in his hometown — Dr. Razak shades Bawumia

  Tue, 23 Sep 2025
Founder of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has openly criticised former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, casting doubt on the real impact of his much-celebrated “rich ideas.”

In a statement, Dr. Opoku heaped praise on Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, describing him as a leader whose policies are backed by clear and visible progress in his constituency.

“The rich ideas of Dr. Bryan Acheampong are backed by solid evidence of transformation in his hometown. Let those with the so-called ‘rich ideas’ show us evidence in their hometowns,” he declared.

Dr. Opoku argued that Ghana’s politics must now move beyond lofty rhetoric to measurable development. “We are moving from talking to action and impactful results,” he added.

His comments feed into the intensifying contest for NPP’s leadership ahead of the 2028 presidential elections, framing the debate around which candidate can truly deliver concrete results for Ghanaians rather than grand promises.

