Confessions of the Galamsey Promoters and the Ballot Snatchers - Part 8

Not only did he illegally rig and criminally invalidate the mandate of the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s Electorate on his desperate clamor for Jubilee House and the near-hermetic domination of our august National Assembly or Parliament, the twice nonconsecutively “elected” President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama has also vilely demonstrated and continues to demonstrate that he has absolutely no regard for the humanity and the safety of the overwhelming majority of the very citizens whom he so smugly and exuberantly claims to have resonantly delivered him the mandate in the December 7, 2024 General Election.

Now, we all know that the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region did not objectively and fairly win or command the electoral mandate of the people, because shortly after voting had closed, as we all witnessed in real time on television and on social media, Messrs. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, the so-called National Information Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Imperial National Chairman of the latter party, sicced “able-bodied” or the physically tony and buffy members, supporters and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress on Returning Officers from the Jean Adukwei Mensah-Headed Independent Electoral Commission (I/EC), by savagely snatching and destroying ballot boxes across the country.

We also witnessed the wanton destruction of ballot boxes and, in several instances, the physical assault of polling agents and monitors across the entire country, because these incidents of treasonable atrocities were widely covered by the various radio and television stations in the country and on social media and beamed across the globe, and nearly all members of the International Community were instantaneously made privy to the scandalous and the civically embarrassing and the morally repulsive fact that what had been paraded or passed off in the name of an enviable constitutional democracy was absolutely nothing short of plain and naked barbarism.

Which, by the way, was absolutely no surprise or happenstance at all, since less than six months prior to the officially scheduled date of the 2024 General Election, a twice - actually a quadruple-times - defeated Candidate-General John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama had served notice to the country that the National Democratic Congress, brazenly billed as Ghana’s most violent and unspeakably predatory and civically benighted political party was poised to return to power by hook and/or crook, a civically uncouth pronouncement that ought to have prompted both Parliament and the Judiciary to invoke some Articles of the 1992 Ghana’s Republican Constitution to promptly disqualify the infamous “Shit-Bomber” from gunning for the Presidency.

Even more significantly, it is the glaring failure of an apparently nonchalant lame-duck President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the then-Incumbent Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s abject and equally scandalous failure to call the attention of the International Community to such abominable travesty that promptly and irredeemably disqualified the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the then main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from gunning for the Presidency the second time around.

It is a total waste of time, for the simple that rather than staunchly, vehemently and fiercely fighting the Mahama and the Johnson “The Bui Dam Woyome” Asiedu-Nketia-rigged electoral charade and travesty, the Walewale native from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region, rather curiously and inadvisably chose to prematurely concede defeat in a morally and a politically unpardonable manner that reflected poorly on the ability of the University of Buckingham, UK, alumnus to critically differential between a clean and a kosher election and a porcine and a paleolithic approach and variation of the same.

In other words, for the former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana, “Electoral Integrity” had absolutely no practical relevance, whatsoever, in the conduct of Ghana’s constitutional democratic culture. Rather, what matters here, more than anything else, is for a flagrantly “robbed” Candidate Bawumia to farcically and prematurely concede defeat in a clearly “Stolen Election.” Yes, it is definitely incontrovertible and absolutely unarguable that the Universities of Ghana and Moscow alumnus never legitimately won any election in Ghana, including the 2012 Presidential Election, which was literally and shamelessly ceded to the man the Founding-Father of whose own political party perennially and indelibly went on public record as having declared as the most thoroughgoing corrupt leader in the entire postcolonial history of Ghana.

The late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings has also gone on public record as having insisted that the scandalously and the pathologically corrupt nature and conduct of the now-President Mahama made the former Chairman of the erstwhile junta of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) disconsolately regret having summarily executed the leadership of the immediately preceding Supreme Military Council (SMC I & II), respectively, led by Generals Ignatius (Kwasi) Kutu Acheampong and Frederick William Kwasi Akuffo.

And the late former Ghana Air Force Flight-Lieutenant may have been dead-on-target, especially when one also juxtaposes his bogus electioneering-campaign mantra of “Resetting” the national development agenda, which has predictably turned out to be just another hogwash riff and fraudulent variation on his unspeakably criminal agenda of effectively laying our mineral-rich Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana literally to waste through the wanton and the criminally shameless and unconscionable promotion of the witheringly destructive activities of Galamsey or Illegal Small-Scale Mining.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]