Late Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng crowns scholarly works with “What I choose to remember” 

Before his passing, the Late Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, the Apagyahene of Akyem Ati Amanfrom, achieved another scholar breakthrough by completing the manuscripts of his autobiography to sign off with the world.

His family consequently honoured his wishes by submitting the manuscripts for publication ahead of his burial to cement his legacy as an accomplished writer.

It was, therefore, a mixture of celebration and sombre reflection of the life of the celebrated journalist, author, and chief, when families, friends, and dignitaries gathered at the GNAT Hall Sunday evening to launch the book titled “What I choose to remember.”

The Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who is also the Overlord of Nana Gyan-Apenteng, launched the book in his memory at a vigil in his honour in Accra.

In the 22-Chapter book, the author employs the skill of humour and storytelling and takes readers on a journey of his life, sharing intriguing experiences from his childhood days, adult life, work, and experiences abroad.

The book offers a step-by-step account of the life of the author and how the various experiences of his upbringing have influenced his leftist journey through student activism, journalism, and political advocacy.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin described the late Nana Gyan-Apenteng as a great man and praised his character as someone who was interested in the welfare of humanity than material wealth.

Osagyefo recounted the intellectual discourses he had with the author on national issues and their common views on decentralisation of the country as the best development tool by ensuring that the people had control over their own resources.

“Our country deserves better and Kwasi wants us to do better,” the Okyehene said.

In his review of the book, Nana K.A. Busia, Associate Professor and Research Fellow, University of London, said the author used the media as a tool for social change and to execute his progressive ideas.

He said throughout the book, the author demonstrated his quest for social justice from his childhood days when he challenged the status quo and denounced what appeared to be a class system pertaining at the time.

The reviewer said the book also provided primary data on key events in the past and recommended the book for students of politics, sociology, and international affairs.

“For Kwasi, writing and journalism was a means to executing the fight against the status quo, for social justice,” Nana Busia said.

Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, former Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), outlined some constitutional reforms proposed by the late Nana Gyan-Apenteng to transform the operations of the NMC.

Key among the proposals was a cut in the number of commissioners from 18 to 9, who would perform full-time work to make the Commission more effective.

“Nana suggests a new composition of the NMC and a national conversation on the role of the NMC,” Ambassador Blay-Amihere added.

Dr. Nana Charles Sifa Twum, Acting Board Chair of the Ghana News Agency, paid tribute to the late Nana Gyan-Apenteng, and extoled his achievement of completing his autobiography before his demise.

He said Nana Gyan-Apenteng was a man who fought well for his country and spoke against the ills of society without fear of persecution.

“For us in the media space what we need to do is to continue where he left off. We need to talk about devices in society; we need to fight by our voices and I think when we do these things posterity will judge us,” Dr Twum said.

Nana Gyan Apenteng, a former NMC Chairman, aged 74, died in May this year in London, United Kingdom, where he was seeking medical treatment.

Per the funeral arrangements announced by his family, he will be buried on October 4th, 2025 at Tafo Ati in the Eastern Region.

GNA