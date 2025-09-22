Lordina urges nations to remain steadfast in prayers for children  

The First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, has urged nations of the world to remain steadfast in prayers for all children.

“Through prayer and collective action, we can create a world where every child is protected and empowered to achieve their full potential.

“Prayer builds strength, not just in the children who face adversity, but in us, as parents, to continue to work hard for their well-being,” Mrs Mahama stated.

She said when nations fail to focus on policies that safeguard the home, strengthen communities, and nurture the youth, it was, their children who suffer the most.

“When conflicts erupt, they are the ones who lose parents, siblings, homes, and dreams, and carry emotional scars that can last a lifetime,” Mrs Mahama stated on Monday in her keynote address at the Seventh Annual Prayer Service for Children, convened on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, United States.

“This is why this prayer service is so vital. It is a moment for us to pause, reflect, and seek divine intervention.”

The event, which was held at the Church Centre for the United Nations, Tillman Chapel, New York, was organised by World Vision International in partnership with leading global faith-based and humanitarian organisations on the theme: “A Moment of Hope”.

The First Lady reiterated that the event provided a platform to collectively pray for the wisdom world leaders needed to make the right decisions.

On behalf of the children from around the world, Mrs Mahama expressed gratitude to the organizers of the event for their unwavering commitment to the vulnerable.

She expressed her pleasure with the prayer theme, saying it was very relevant, particularly as world leaders gather for the 80th UN General Assembly at a time when the global order was rapidly changing.

“We gather here, from different nations and cultures, but we are united by our shared faith,” she stated.

Quoting her husband, President John Dramani Mahama, Mrs Mahama said, “the challenges facing our children today are immense, but they can be tackled through decisive leadership.”

She said across the world, children were affected by conflicts and humanitarian crises, adding that the UN estimates that hundreds of thousands of children were caught up in armed conflicts.

She said a significant number of these children were in Africa, where they were robbed of their childhood, forced to fight, and go through terrible experiences.

She noted that these were precious lives, destroyed by circumstances beyond their control.

Quoting from the Bible, Mrs Mahama said, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.”

She said with divine wisdom, world leaders could follow paths of peace and progress for all children.

She said Jesus Himself demonstrated profound love for children, telling them in the Bible to “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

She said Jesus calls humanity to learn from their meekness and purity.

She lifted a prayer for the children of Ghana and across the world, especially the needy and orphaned into the loving care of God.

Mrs Mahama prayed that these children grow in wisdom, strength, and joy, knowing that God loves them.

“I pray that the good Lord would guide their paths with opportunities, surround them with kindness, and let their lives shine as testimonies of his unfailing grace and provision.”

GNA