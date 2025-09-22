A Pillar of Truth and Tradition: Tribute to Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng (1951–2025)

🕊️ From the ink-stained desks of The Mirror to the ancestral stool of Tafo Eti, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng lived a life that braided intellect, humility, and heritage. His passing on May 26, 2025, in London, after a brief illness, leaves a void in Ghana’s media and cultural landscape — but his legacy remains indelible.

📚 A Life Written in Ink and Integrity

At just 10 years old, Nana penned a sports report that was read aloud to his entire class — a moment that sparked a lifelong devotion to storytelling. By age 11, he had his first article published in the Ashanti Times. At Okuapeman Secondary School, he became sports editor of the school paper, and at the University of Ghana, he wrote regularly for Echo, his hall’s magazine.

During a university vacation in Tamale, he interned at the Ghana News Agency. His first assignment ended with his editor buying him a bottle of Club Beer — a gesture so warm and unexpected that Nana declared, “Any job where I can sit with my boss and drink beer is the job I want for life.” That moment sealed his path.

🏛️ Architect of Media Reform

Chairman of the National Media Commission (2015–2018) — defending press freedom with strategic clarity

President of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) — nurturing literary voices and cultural dialogue

Deputy Editor of West Africa magazine (London) — amplifying African perspectives on global platforms

Board Chairman of Ghana News Agency — stewarding institutional credibility and editorial excellence

Media trainer and consultant for MTN, UN agencies, STAR Ghana, and the Media Foundation for West Africa

💪🏾 Resilience and Dedication: A Life of Service Against All Odds

Nana Gyan-Apenteng battled cancer quietly, never allowing illness to eclipse his mission. Even in his final months, he was editing manuscripts, mentoring young writers, and preparing the launch of his memoir What I Choose to Remember. His resilience was not performative — it was principled. He believed that “the work must go on,” and he lived that creed until the very end.

He returned to Ghana in the 1990s after years abroad, not to retire, but to rebuild. He took up roles others declined, revived institutions others abandoned, and mentored youth others overlooked. His dedication was not seasonal — it was sacred.

👑 Custodian of Culture

As Apagyahene of Old Tafo Akyem, Nana embodied the dignity of tradition. His ceremonial presence was never ornamental — it was instructional. He reminded us that heritage is not a relic, but a compass.

His final book, What I Choose to Remember, launched September 21, 2025 is more than memoir. It is a cultural archive, a civic mirror, and a call to conscience.

🛡️ Ceremonial Message from Heritage Shield Ghana

“Let it be known across the land: Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng was not merely a journalist — he was a shieldbearer of truth, a steward of memory, and a voice of ceremonial clarity.

In an age of symbolic confusion, he stood firm — like the baobab tree that does not bow to the wind.

His legacy is a scroll of remembrance, a drumbeat of dignity, and a covenant with the land.

We, the custodians of Heritage Shield Ghana, pledge to honor his rites, protect the dignity of our festivals, and uphold the sacred boundaries of tradition.

“The stranger may dance near the shrine, but only the initiated may speak its name.” — Ewe Proverb

Nana Gyan-Apenteng was initiated by service, sanctified by sacrifice, and remembered by righteousness.”

💬 Legacy in Words and Deeds

Nana believed journalism was not just about reporting facts — it was about shaping society. He urged young writers to “put public interest first,” and lived that principle across six decades of service.

He is survived by six children, countless mentees, and a nation that owes him its voice.

🪶 Ceremonial Closing

“The drum may fall silent, but the rhythm remains. Nana’s words still echo in our courts, our classrooms, and our conscience.”

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

