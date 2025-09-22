Zenator demands EOCO probe into alleged land-grabbing at Abuja CMB Market

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, has demanded a full-scale investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) into alleged land-grabbing at the Abuja CMB market in Accra.

Her call comes in the wake of protests by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), which has accused private developers and traders of encroaching on land originally earmarked for a lorry station.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, Dr. Rawlings disclosed that she had earlier petitioned the Ministry of Transport after discovering that the land in question was owned by the Railways Department Authority.

“I was obliged to write a petition to the minister at the time based on this and to ask that the land be secured since we had been informed that it belonged to the railways department,” she explained, noting that she has official correspondence to support her claims.

Highlighting the enclave’s importance, the MP warned that its seizure threatens livelihoods and undermines food security in Accra.

“The CMB Abuja enclave is central to Greater Accra’s commercial activity and food chain. Trucks bringing food from the hinterlands depend on the lorry stations in this area,” she stressed.

Describing the alleged encroachment as unacceptable, Dr. Rawlings said the land must remain public property.

“This is clearly state land and should not be taken over by private individuals, especially when it is unclear who is granting permission,” she declared.

She urged the Ministry of Transport to clarify who authorized the occupation and pressed EOCO to move swiftly to investigate and stop the encroachment.

“A huge part of our informal sector operates in the Abuja CMB enclave. Thousands of market women and hundreds of drivers could lose their livelihoods if this continues, with dire consequences for food security in Accra,” she cautioned.

Dr. Rawlings reminded authorities that during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Abuja CMB market was permitted to operate because of its critical role in keeping the city fed.