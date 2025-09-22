ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

National Peace Council demands probe into Kukurantumi clash

  Mon, 22 Sep 2025
Social News National Peace Council demands probe into Kukurantumi clash
MON, 22 SEP 2025

The National Peace Council has called for a comprehensive investigation into the violent disturbances that erupted in Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region, following the death of a young man in police custody.

The unrest was triggered by the death of Bright Kena, popularly known as D-ball, who had been arrested for unlawful entry and stealing. He later died while receiving treatment at the Kukurantumi Community Hospital.

In the aftermath of his death, angry residents stormed the Kukurantumi Police Station, forcing the Ghana Police Service to shut down the facility and withdraw all personnel from the area.

Executive Secretary of the Peace Council, George Amoh, speaking to Citi News during this year’s commemoration of the International Day of Peace, insisted that the truth behind the incident must be uncovered and justice delivered.

“This is an issue that requires thorough investigations first to establish the reasons or what led to this. I think that must be established very well and on principles that are based on law.

“For example, if someone is found culpable that person must go through the rules that we set for ourselves, the laws of our country,” he stressed.

Mr. Amoh urged the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the findings of the inquiry do not remain on paper but are implemented to restore trust between the police and the community.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Central Regional Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gabriella Tetteh Central region is unfairly suffering from galamsey activities in the Eastern reg...

2 hours ago

Chiefs, people of Senase evoke wrath of local deity to strike murder suspects Chiefs, people of Senase evoke wrath of local deity to strike murder suspects

2 hours ago

Abuse of contraceptives worrying – FAWE Ghana Abuse of contraceptives worrying – FAWE Ghana 

2 hours ago

How President Mahama was welcomed in New York for UN General Assembly meetings How President Mahama was welcomed in New York for UN General Assembly meetings 

2 hours ago

Aggrieved newly posted teachers threaten protest over 12 month unpaid salaries Aggrieved newly posted teachers threaten protest over 12 month unpaid salaries

2 hours ago

Court to hear habeas corpus case of US deportees on September 23 Court to hear habeas corpus case of US deportees on September 23

2 hours ago

Toxic levels of lead found in fish, vegetables in mining areas – Study Toxic levels of lead found in fish, vegetables in mining areas – Study

4 hours ago

9 months is enough time to give birth — Oliver Barker tells gov’t on galamsey fight 9 months is enough time to give birth — Oliver Barker tells gov’t on galamsey fi...

4 hours ago

The security Nkrumah needed from his own Africans wasn’t there — Lecturer The security Nkrumah needed from his own Africans wasn’t there — Lecturer

4 hours ago

GTEC freezes UCC requests Over VC Tenure Dispute GTEC freezes UCC requests Over VC Tenure Dispute

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line