National Peace Council demands probe into Kukurantumi clash

The National Peace Council has called for a comprehensive investigation into the violent disturbances that erupted in Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region, following the death of a young man in police custody.

The unrest was triggered by the death of Bright Kena, popularly known as D-ball, who had been arrested for unlawful entry and stealing. He later died while receiving treatment at the Kukurantumi Community Hospital.

In the aftermath of his death, angry residents stormed the Kukurantumi Police Station, forcing the Ghana Police Service to shut down the facility and withdraw all personnel from the area.

Executive Secretary of the Peace Council, George Amoh, speaking to Citi News during this year’s commemoration of the International Day of Peace, insisted that the truth behind the incident must be uncovered and justice delivered.

“This is an issue that requires thorough investigations first to establish the reasons or what led to this. I think that must be established very well and on principles that are based on law.

“For example, if someone is found culpable that person must go through the rules that we set for ourselves, the laws of our country,” he stressed.

Mr. Amoh urged the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the findings of the inquiry do not remain on paper but are implemented to restore trust between the police and the community.