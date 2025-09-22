CJ Torkornoo Did Not Create Toxic Judicial Environment, Mahama Did

Argument by University of Ghana Law School’s Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua that the Mahama-ousted Chief Justice of the country’s august Supreme Court (SCOG), Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, may not find it to be a very attractive and professionally conducive milieu, in the highly likely event of winning her already filed petition for a Judicial Review of the grossly incompetent manner and conduct in which the 5-member committee that “investigated” the conduct of the Akufo-Addo-appointed Head of Ghana’s Judicial Establishment, does not muster logical scrutiny if it is strictly envisaged in terms of the moral and the philosophical concept of “savoir faire,” that is, in terms of professional and procedural competence of the aforementioned committee (See “Prof Appiagyei-Atua on Why Torkornoo’s Return as Supreme Court Judge May Be Impossible” Ghanaweb.com 9/19/25).

The foregoing argument is tantamount to what Americans routinely call “Blaming the Victim,” the rather bizarre and morally absurd and incongruous proposition or the expectation of the victim paying for the sins and the crimes and the disdemeanors of the culprits or the forensically proven wrongdoers. The preceding, obviously, is not what Ghanaians fought hard and fiercely for in order to return themselves to a constitutionally democratic political culture, after 20 protracted years of the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-led junta regime of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) and the faux-socialist and the ballot-snatching and cannibalizing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On the latter count, we must also promptly remind our readers that it was the politically extortionate dictatorship of the PNDC that was suavely and mischievously, but not the least bit progressively, transformed into the shambolically civilianized institutional establishment of the present-day National Democratic Congress, presently chaperoned by President John “Ouagadougou Jibril/Gibril Kanazoe Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahma. And on the whole, the violent political culture of the leadership and the rank-and-file membership of the NDC has not been significantly and progressively transformed to sync with the diktat of the country’s 1992 Republican Constitution.

Which is essentially and fundamentally why the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, continues to bully and intimidate Ghanaian citizens by reminding them that the National Democratic Congress is not only the most violent postcolonial political party in the country, but also a bloody institutional establishment that does not let the least opportunity slide by without witheringly unleashing the coercive forces and the apparatus of the State, if deemed to be appropriate and in sync with the party’s national policy agenda. And thus far, the former Rawlings-appointed “Shit-Bombing” Communications Minister has been religiously playing by the “Rawlings’ Book of Tyranny and Intimidation.”

During the 2024 General Election, for example, rather than play by the procedural conventions and principles clearly spelled out by the most sacred and the highest instrument of governance of a constitutionally democratic Ghanaian political culture, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress, led by the party’s former National Propaganda Secretary, presently renamed as the National Information Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, and the latter party’s Imperial National Chairman, namely, “Brigadier-General” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, would command “all able-bodied” party thugs and sympathizers to rush to all post-election ballot-collation centers around the nation and literally snatch and destroy every credible evidence of the sovereign and the democratic mandate of the people, as the most surefire means of comfortably accessing both Jubilee House, that is, The Presidency, and our National Assembly or Parliament.

But that it is tantamount to asking our Mahama-ousted Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo to rather recklessly and despicably endorse the most grossly incompetent Fourth Republican Ghanaian Leader, when Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua farcically and scandalously pleads with Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo to just unwisely live with President Mahama’s willfully criminal attempt to effectively and permanently unhinge or destroy the age-old Checks-and-Balances that make any genuine and worthwhile constitutional democracy that which makes a constitutional democracy what it is, when systematically and meticulously juxtaposed against such freedom-bereft governance systems as Socialism/Marxism and Communism. That would be the most unpardonable endorsement of dictatorial tyranny by an indomitable and a formidable freedom-fighting patriot (Or is it “Matriot” rather?) like Justice Sackey-Torkornoo.

From the very first day of his nonconsecutive reassumption or resumption of the Presidency, Mr. Mahama has scandalously but not the least bit surprisingly demonstrated that when it comes to performing the intellectually taxing duties of the Presidency, the Moscow-trained and certified political propagandist is absolutely out of his league, as strikingly exemplified by the very first letter or memorandum that the former National Democratic Congress-sponsored Member of Parliament for West-Gonja Constituency, in the Savannah Region, dispatched to the Parliamentary Appointments Committee, which woefully and embarrassingly lacked such basic detail as a Filing Reference Number, a basic professional communication marker which most first-year vocational or secretarial students, such as the ones I taught at the long-defunct Technical Careers Institute, right across the street from the globally renowned Madison Square Garden, on 7th Avenue and 34th Street in Manhattan, New York City, some thirty-four years ago, would not have had any problem at all in recognizing, was curiously and conspicuously missing.

Also missing from the memo was the sender’s initials and/or signature. At any rate if, indeed, Mr. Mahama’s Acting Chief Justice and his associates and minions, including the Stanford University, California, doctoral-degree holder, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayiné, had scandalously failed to recognize that Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution expressly delineates the fact of there being two disparate or discrete procedural protocols for the removal of a supreme Court Jurist who also happens to be the Chief Justice of the Apex Court of Ghana, then the onus of such display of gross professional incompetence must be squarely placed at the feet and at the doorstep of Mr. Mahama and his professionally amateurish staff of handpicked operatives at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and on the Supreme Court itself.

If, indeed, this Third-Class graduate of African History from the University of Ghana really thinks and feels that he is the coequal of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo, and that he is really qualified to have the Golden State, California, Law School at his beck and call, then John Kwame Gonja must be living in a Fool’s Paradise. So far, he has been merely sputtering at the job of the most powerful elected public official of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana. What a shame and an irredeemable disgrace!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]