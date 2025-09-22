“Politics is not too rough for women” - Hajia Safia Inspires TESCON Members at VVU

The Deputy National Women Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Safia Mohammed, has urged young people, especially women, to rise with confidence and claim their space in politics and leadership.

She was speaking on Sunday, September 21, 2025, as Special Guest of Honour, at the launch of the TESCON Ladies Club and Leadership Seminar at Valley View University, Oyibi in the greater Accra region.

Addressing an excited gathering of students and party faithful, Hajia Safia said the initiative was a bold step in empowering the next generation of leaders. “By establishing the TESCON Ladies Club, we affirm that leadership is not reserved for men alone. Women have always been at the forefront of transformation, in our homes, communities, and even in national struggles,” she noted.

According to her, the theme of the event, “Unite, Uplift, Lead: Rekindle the TESCON Spirit for Impact and Inclusion”, carries a strong message for the times. She explained that unity is the foundation of strength and the only way the NPP can secure victory in 2028. To uplift is to remember that true leadership is not about self-gain but about raising, inspiring, and empowering others. To lead is to embrace responsibility with boldness, vision, and principle, qualities TESCON has consistently nurtured in its members.

Turning to the young women in the room, Hajia Safia emphasized that politics is not too rough for women and leadership is not too heavy for them to carry. “Your voice matters, your contribution is needed, and your participation is essential,” she declared, urging them to take advantage of the TESCON platform to learn, mentor one another, and rise to positions of influence.

She also praised TESCON at Valley View University for reigniting the spirit of activism and leadership among students. “The future belongs to those who prepare today, and you are preparing yourselves well,” she said.

With a firm call to action, Hajia Safia officially launched the TESCON Ladies Club, urging members to make it a beacon of unity, empowerment, and transformative leadership.