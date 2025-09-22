ModernGhana logo
Man arrested over gruesome murder of girlfriend, two children at Kasoa

  Mon, 22 Sep 2025
Man arrested over gruesome murder of girlfriend, two children at Kasoa
MON, 22 SEP 2025

The Criminal Investigations Department(CID) has arrested Samuel Amoah, the man allegedly behind the gruesome murder of a lady and her children at Kasoa, a year ago.

Amoah was fished out at Suhum in the Eastern Region of Ghana on September 17, 2025.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General, CID, said Amoah confessed to committing the crime and expressed regret over his actions.

COP Donkor said the Police would soon arraign Amoah before court for the murder of the victims, informing that the police were handling the matter with “urgency and professionalism to ensure justice for the victims.”

On May 19, 2025, the Ghana Police Service received information about a violent incident at Tuba Net-Link Estate, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.

When the Police reached the scene, COP Donkor said they found a 39-year-old female who was identified as Alberta Hagan together with her three children, lying in a pool of blood in their room.

COP Donkor said when the bodies were inspected, the Police detected that one of the victims was alive but had multiple deep cuts on his head and blood oozing from his ear.

Again, she said a five-month-old baby was found alive on a sofa in the hall.

“The injured child was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased persons were taken to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.”

COP Donkor said investigation into the matter established that Amoah had been living with the victims and he was in a relationship with Alberta Hagan.

“Their relationship has deteriorated due to disputes over financial matters. In a fit of rage, the suspect attacked Alberta and two children who witnessed the incident," she stated.

COP Donkor said Amoah fled the scene and went into hiding but after months of sustained intelligence operations, he was arrested.

She said a postmortem examination confirmed that the victims died from “severe head injuries caused by assault.”

GNA

