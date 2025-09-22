In opposition Mahama never said the solution to galamsey is state of emergency – Guan MP

The Member of Parliament for Guan, Fred Agbenyo, has rejected suggestions that President John Dramani Mahama once advocated for a state of emergency as the ultimate solution to illegal mining, widely known as galamsey.

Mr Agbenyo stressed that illegal mining is a deeply rooted challenge that cannot be solved with a single intervention.

“When we look at the issues of galamsey, it is something that we need a multifaceted approach to address. People thought that it had lingered on for far too long; they believed that with eight months in office, we should have been able to eradicate something that had been there for decades. Practically, it is not possible,” he explained on Channel One TV on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

The MP pointed out that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ghana Police Service, and other state agencies are making efforts to tackle the menace, yet public impatience continues to mount.

“What Ghanaians are looking for is a solution. It is as if people are not even interested in hearing the things that you are doing to curb the issue,” he said.

Responding to renewed calls for a state of emergency, Mr Agbenyo stressed that President Mahama never made such a proposal during his time as opposition leader.

“I have heard the issue of declaring a state of emergency. Let me put on record that at no point, when NDC was in opposition, did the then Candidate John Dramani Mahama ever say that the solution to the galamsey issue is the declaration of a state of emergency. That is not to say that there were not people in the NDC who made that call,” he clarified.