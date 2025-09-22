Techiman North DCE pledges completion of Tuobodom Magazine Basic School by 2026

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Techiman North, Johnson Kwabena Adom, has assured master artisans at the Tuobodom Magazine that the long-stalled Magazine Basic School project will be completed by next year.

During a working visit on Monday, September 22, 2025, to inspect uncompleted government projects, Hon. Adom said the assembly would rely largely on its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to finish the project. He stressed that the initiative would demonstrate the proper use of local taxes.

"The completion of the school will be good, but of paramount importance is showcasing it as a testament to the proper usage of the assembly's IGF," the DCE said. "Often, IGF is used for operational purposes. This time, the assembly will use it to complete the school. This will serve as a testament to what your taxes have achieved."

He added that such visible results would motivate residents to willingly pay their taxes.

Hon. Adom revealed that his visit followed a directive from the MP for Techiman North, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, after appeals from the community for the school’s completion. He, however, expressed doubt about depending on the central government for funding.

"If we decide to rely solely on the central government, that might not help us. So, every little money we generate will be used to buy necessary materials, and bit by bit we will complete it, latest by next year," he pledged.

The Chairman of the Tuobodom Magazine Association, Mr. Saani, expressed appreciation to the DCE and patron Nana Gyasi Acheampong. He stressed the importance of education, noting that societies that neglect it lag behind, and promised the association’s support for the project.

He explained that the completion of the school would ease the daily burden of masters having to leave work to transport their children. "Every day we stop work to drop off and pick up our kids. This affects our output. The school's completion will allow us to concentrate on our work," he said.

Mr. Saani further appealed to the government to consider establishing a technical school—or converting the existing one—to enable master craftsmen to pass on their skills to the youth, thereby helping to curb unemployment.

He concluded by commending the MP, the DCE, and the President for their efforts so far.