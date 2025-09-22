AU states can boycott UNGA 2026 to call for African representative on UN Security Council — Otchere-Darko

Ghanaian legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has suggested that African Union (AU) member states consider boycotting the 2026 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to demand Africa’s representation on the UN Security Council.

In a social media post on Monday, September 22, Mr. Otchere-Darko said such a collective action could send a strong signal after years of unheeded lobbying.

“Just imagine for a moment, all AU member states boycotting UNGA 2026 as a collective in protest against Africa having no permanent seat on the UN Security Council. We have been lobbying for this for decades with zero action,” he wrote.

His comments followed Kenya’s President William Samoei Ruto’s call for an end to Africa’s exclusion from the Council, which he described as a “historic injustice.”

The Security Council is composed of five permanent members with veto power; China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, and 10 non-permanent members elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms.

In a social media post on Sunday, September 21, President Ruto described Africa’s absence from the permanent membership as “unacceptable and indefensible.”

“Africa’s exclusion from the United Nations Security Council is unacceptable and indefensible. We must correct this historic injustice to make the UN fit for purpose.

“African leaders must amplify Africa’s voice across all platforms, unite behind fair representation, and defend the Common African Position. Kenya will fully support this so Africa’s demands are no longer deferred,” he stated.

He added that the continent must also be ready to shoulder the responsibilities of permanent membership, including agreeing on how its representatives will be chosen.