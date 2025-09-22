E/R: Kukurantumi Police Station closed after youth attack over suspect’s death

The Ghana Police Service has shut down the Kukurantumi Police Station in the Eastern Region and evacuated all officers after angry youth stormed the facility on Sunday morning in protest over the death of a suspect.

The unrest broke out around 7:00 a.m. on September 21, 2025, after the death of Bright Kena, popularly known as D-ball. Kena, who had been arrested for unlawful entry and stealing, was reported dead while receiving treatment at the Kukurantumi Community Hospital.

News of his death sparked chaos as irate youth armed with stones and clubs attacked the police station and nearby barracks, vandalising property and attempting to set the building ablaze. A reinforcement team was rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

For safety reasons, the Inspector-General of Police ordered the immediate closure of the Kukurantumi station and the withdrawal of all personnel.

In a statement signed by Supt. George Peprah Mills, Head of Public Affairs for the region, the police confirmed that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) have launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding Kena’s death.

“The Eastern Regional Police Command has engaged the deceased’s family and other community leaders and assured them of a thorough investigation into the matter,” the statement said.

Authorities added that video footage of the violent attack is being analysed to identify and arrest the perpetrators. The police further appealed to the public to channel grievances through lawful means instead of resorting to violence.