E/R: Kukurantumi Police officers withdrawn, transfered to Koforidua after station closure

  Mon, 22 Sep 2025
MON, 22 SEP 2025

Police personnel who were stationed at the Kukurantumi police station before its closure on Sunday, September 22, 2025 by the leadership of the Ghana Police Service have reported to duty at the Eastern Regional Headquarters at Koforidua Galloway.

A statement signed by the Eastern Regional Command Staff Officer, Superintendent George Peprah Mills, on the advice of the Inspector General of Police, on Sunday, directed the closure of the Kukurantumi police station and withdrawal of all personnel following the violent attacks by some members of the community.

Citi News trusted sources at the Eastern Regional Command confirm that all personnel who were stationed at the Kukurantumi Police Station have reported to work at the regional command on Monday morning.

The source also confirmed that there were no other suspects in custody prior to the closure of the Kukurantumi Police Station.

The two officers who got injured and were treated and discharged are also being carefully monitored by health professionals at the Police hospital in Galloway.

Again Citi News can confirm that the Police Professional Standards Bureau and the Criminal Investigations Department who commenced investigations into the death of the suspect in custody and its related attacks are also making headway in their investigations following their continuous engagement with the necessary stakeholders.

-citinewsroom

