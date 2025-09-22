ModernGhana logo
Police arrest six suspects with 1,195 boxes of tramadol ‘Red’

MON, 22 SEP 2025

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six suspects for possessing 1,195 boxes of Tramadol Hydrochloride 120mg, a restricted drug popularly known as “Red.”

According to the North East Regional Police Command, the substance was concealed in a truck intercepted at Gbintri near Nalerigu in the North East Region.

In a statement dated September 22 and signed by DSP Robert Anabiik Anmain, the police said the suspects—Alhassan Braimah, Yakubu Muntaka, Abdulai Shakur, Mumuni Iddrisu, Mumuni Yakubu and Moses Ayorik—were arrested on September 18 after two trucks with registration numbers GR 1712-16 and AW 4417-14 were stopped while travelling from Sankase in the Republic of Togo to Gbintri.

“A search of the trucks uncovered the 1,195 boxes of Tramadol Hydrochloride 120mg, popularly known as ‘Red,’ concealed among other goods in the truck with registration number GR 1712-16. The exhibits have since been secured for evidential purposes,” the statement said.

Police added that the suspects admitted during interrogation that the consignment was destined for Moses Ayorik at Gbintri for onward delivery to another individual in Gushegu.

“All six suspects are in custody assisting investigations, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest other individuals connected to the case,” the statement said.

