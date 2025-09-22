ModernGhana logo
Wa: Security man murdered at Dobile, sparks fears over return of serial killings

The discovery of the lifeless body of a night watchman in Dobile, a suburb of Wa, has sparked fear and panic among residents, who worry that a wave of serial killings that once terrorised the metropolis may be resurfacing.

The deceased, identified as Issah Yahaya and popularly known as “Soldier,” was found early Sunday morning, September 21, 2025, under a shed near the Wa New Market. His head had been smashed, and a knife was discovered lying on his chest. Yahaya, who worked as one of the market’s security men, was on duty the night before his death.

Police retrieved the body and conveyed it to the Wa Regional Mortuary as investigations begin.

The killing has rekindled memories of past serial murders in Wa, where several victims were discovered with missing body parts, fuelling suspicions of ritual motives. No arrests were made in those earlier cases, leaving many residents fearful of a repeat.

Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Issah Nurah Danwana, has urged calm while assuring residents that steps are being taken to improve security. He revealed that about 70 percent of existing streetlights in the metropolis have already been replaced and made functional, though a shortfall of about 400 lights remains. He added that appeals have been made to relevant stakeholders for additional support.

Alhaji Danwana further called on the Inspector General of Police to deploy more patrols in Wa. He noted that during the height of the previous killings, police checkpoints were mounted across the metropolis, but many of those barriers have since been dismantled and the officers withdrawn.

For now, the community remains on edge as it awaits answers from the police.

