Fighting Galamsy, Protecting Human Rights: A Call for a New Strategy

The government's ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining in Ghana have spanned several decades. However, the continued prevalence of this issue calls into question the effectiveness of current strategies. While the commitment to addressing the galamsey crisis is notable, declaring a state of emergency may not represent the optimal solution, as it risks increased militarization, potential human rights violations, and over-criminalization of vulnerable groups.

Current measures, including the deployment of security personnel, equipment seizures, destruction of excavators, and prosecution of offenders, resemble the "Dead Horse Theory" approach, which has not produced substantial results and may be ineffective. An evaluation of existing policies suggests the need for alternative strategies that emphasize respect for human rights, community involvement, and sustainable development.

Challenges confronting the current strategy include:

Inadequate Deployment: Limited personnel and resources affect enforcement capabilities.

Limited personnel and resources affect enforcement capabilities. Lack of Logistical Support: Deficiencies in equipment, fuel, food, and medical supplies impede effective operations.

Deficiencies in equipment, fuel, food, and medical supplies impede effective operations. Ineffective Prosecution: Addressing offenders without tackling underlying causes does not ensure lasting solutions.

Human Rights Considerations

The galamsey crisis raises significant concerns regarding:

Right to Life and Security: Potential risk of excessive force or abuse by security agencies.

Potential risk of excessive force or abuse by security agencies. Right to Livelihood: Adverse impacts on economic opportunities and increased poverty among affected populations.

Adverse impacts on economic opportunities and increased poverty among affected populations. Right to Participation: Insufficient inclusion of local communities in decision-making processes.

Recommended Solutions

To address the galamsey crisis effectively, the following approaches should be considered:

Community-Led Initiatives: Empower local communities to develop and implement programs for sustainable livelihoods and environmental stewardship.

Empower local communities to develop and implement programs for sustainable livelihoods and environmental stewardship. Economic Diversification: Invest in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and entrepreneurship to provide alternative opportunities.

Invest in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and entrepreneurship to provide alternative opportunities. Strengthened Regulatory Frameworks: Enhance oversight to support responsible and sustainable mining practices.

Enhance oversight to support responsible and sustainable mining practices. Community Youth Guard System: Encourage chiefs to organize local youth into 24-hour rotation teams to monitor and safeguard against illegal mining activities.

Conclusion

Addressing the galamsey crisis requires a comprehensive and inclusive strategy focused on human rights, community engagement, and long-term sustainability. It is recommended that the government critically reassess its current approach and pursue alternatives aimed at resolving the root causes of illegal mining.

About Author

Toufique Bansi is a student of Mphil at the Center for Conflict, Human Rights, and Peace Studies (CHRAPS), University of Education, Winneba

Contact: +233240954976