ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fighting Galamsy, Protecting Human Rights: A Call for a New Strategy

By Toufique Bansi
Article Fighting Galamsy, Protecting Human Rights: A Call for a New Strategy
MON, 22 SEP 2025

The government's ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining in Ghana have spanned several decades. However, the continued prevalence of this issue calls into question the effectiveness of current strategies. While the commitment to addressing the galamsey crisis is notable, declaring a state of emergency may not represent the optimal solution, as it risks increased militarization, potential human rights violations, and over-criminalization of vulnerable groups.

Current measures, including the deployment of security personnel, equipment seizures, destruction of excavators, and prosecution of offenders, resemble the "Dead Horse Theory" approach, which has not produced substantial results and may be ineffective. An evaluation of existing policies suggests the need for alternative strategies that emphasize respect for human rights, community involvement, and sustainable development.

Challenges confronting the current strategy include:

  • Inadequate Deployment: Limited personnel and resources affect enforcement capabilities.
  • Lack of Logistical Support: Deficiencies in equipment, fuel, food, and medical supplies impede effective operations.
  • Ineffective Prosecution: Addressing offenders without tackling underlying causes does not ensure lasting solutions.

Human Rights Considerations

The galamsey crisis raises significant concerns regarding:

  • Right to Life and Security: Potential risk of excessive force or abuse by security agencies.
  • Right to Livelihood: Adverse impacts on economic opportunities and increased poverty among affected populations.
  • Right to Participation: Insufficient inclusion of local communities in decision-making processes.

Recommended Solutions

To address the galamsey crisis effectively, the following approaches should be considered:

  • Community-Led Initiatives: Empower local communities to develop and implement programs for sustainable livelihoods and environmental stewardship.
  • Economic Diversification: Invest in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and entrepreneurship to provide alternative opportunities.
  • Strengthened Regulatory Frameworks: Enhance oversight to support responsible and sustainable mining practices.
  • Community Youth Guard System: Encourage chiefs to organize local youth into 24-hour rotation teams to monitor and safeguard against illegal mining activities.

Conclusion

Addressing the galamsey crisis requires a comprehensive and inclusive strategy focused on human rights, community engagement, and long-term sustainability. It is recommended that the government critically reassess its current approach and pursue alternatives aimed at resolving the root causes of illegal mining.

About Author
Toufique Bansi is a student of Mphil at the Center for Conflict, Human Rights, and Peace Studies (CHRAPS), University of Education, Winneba

Contact: +233240954976

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

E/R: Kukurantumi Police Station closed after youth attack over suspect’s death E/R: Kukurantumi Police Station closed after youth attack over suspect’s death

10 minutes ago

Hypocrite NPP who worsened galamsey shamefully, pretending to be crusaders provoke Ghanaians more — C-DAG 'Hypocrite' NPP who worsened galamsey 'shamefully', 'pretending' to be crusaders...

20 minutes ago

Kenyas President, William Samoei Ruto Africa’s exclusion from UN Security Council must be corrected — Kenya’s Presiden...

20 minutes ago

Lead convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker-Vormawor NDC must end galamsey before electing a new flagbearer — Oliver Barker-Vormawor

1 hour ago

Two suspects break police cells, beat female officer, escape at Kadjebi Two suspects break police cells, beat female officer, escape at Kadjebi 

1 hour ago

Police arrest six suspects with 1,195 boxes of tramadol ‘Red’ Police arrest six suspects with 1,195 boxes of tramadol ‘Red’

1 hour ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Mahama has legitimised galamsey by trading in illegal gold — Ahiagbah

5 hours ago

A new ant-gay law in Burkina Faso has sparked fears of a witch hunt. By Robyn Beck (AFP/File) Burkina's LGBTQ community fears 'witch hunt' after anti-gay law

5 hours ago

Voters line up to cast their ballots in Guineas constitutional referendum, four years after the military seized power. By Sidiki Keita (AFP) Polls close in army-run Guinea's vote on new constitution

23 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson Galamsey: GMA has no moral right, they backed out when Organised Labour compelle...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line