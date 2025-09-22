The Woman Leading Peace in Guinea’s Borderlands

Guéckédou, Guinea – At 65, Sia Mariam Kamano has become one of the most respected mediators in Forest Guinea, a mountainous region in the country’s southeast. As vice-president of the local peace committee, this widow who never had children of her own but raised many others embodies the strength and persistence of women who dedicate their lives to peace.

Her commitment began in 2017 when a local conflict ignited her resolve.

“A conflict broke out after a driver beat his wife,” she says, sitting in her courtyard. “The former prefect intervened and declared that the children of Guéckédou were poorly born and poorly raised,” she recounts. “We mothers took that as a direct insult to our dignity.”

Since then, Mariam has taken it upon herself to build peace between the diverse communities in her village.

Mariam has built her reputation as a mediator through patience and persistence, settling disputes from land to family matters. Photo: IOM/Lucas Chandellier

Guéckédou's position at the borders of Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia makes the region particularly vulnerable to tensions related to cross-border exchanges. Among the most common disputes between cross-border communities, land-related conflicts are the most frequent. These tensions often stem from boundaries drawn arbitrarily during the colonial period, without regard for ancestral ties between villages.

“For example, there’s an old dispute over a village called Dienga, related to a boundary marker placed by the Germans or the French,” Mariam explains. Such external impositions continue to fuel local rivalries, making mediation essential to ease tensions and preserve cohesion between neighboring communities.

In May 2025, when the local peace committee was formed, Mariam decided to get involved. Trained as an agronomist and later working as a field facilitator, Mariam naturally became vice-president. The committee has 15 members, including 10 women. “We insisted on being well represented,” she says with pride.

From land disputes where women are excluded from inheritance to tensions between farmers and herders, and marital disputes, Mariam and her colleagues step in wherever needed. “We performed in theater shows to remind people that if a son has the right to inherit, so does a daughter,” she says.

As part of Guéckédou’s peace committee, Mariam and her colleagues step in to resolve conflicts that could divide communities. Photo: IOM/Lucas Chandellier

Their approach is anchored in patience and proximity. “I can give you another example,” Mariam says. “Two wives in a polygamous marriage were fighting. I spent the entire day going back and forth between them until they finally agreed to sign a family agreement rather than taking the matter to court.”

For this seasoned activist, women’s role is central to building peace. “When you work with women, you have access to the entire community. A woman passes everything on to her children, her husband, her neighbors.” Guided by this conviction, she organizes regular meetings that bring together all the women of Guéckédou.

Years of tireless dedication have borne fruit. “On the street, if you ask who can resolve a conflict, people will name women like Mariam and Cécile,” she says with a smile. Messages broadcast on local radio stations have also proven useful in sustaining peacebuilding efforts. “People call us to say: ‘Keep going, you speak well to people.’”

For Mariam, peace is not just an obligation – it is her life’s calling.

“Without peace, nothing is possible. Even at night, if someone knocks on my door, I get up. We are like Amazons, always ready.”

This story was written by Lucas Chandellier, Media and Communications Officer with IOM Guinea.