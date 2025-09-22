ModernGhana logo
How President Mahama was welcomed in New York for UN General Assembly meetings 

  Mon, 22 Sep 2025
MON, 22 SEP 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in New York to take part in the United Nations General Assembly meetings.

He was accompanied by First Lady Lordina Mahama.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the President was received on Sunday afternoon by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, alongside senior government officials including Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Finance and Administration, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, and Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

The statement added that a number of Ghanaians living in the United States turned out to welcome President Mahama, applauding him for the economic reforms his administration has introduced, which they believe are beginning to yield results.

