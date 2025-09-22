Aggrieved newly posted teachers threaten protest over 12 month unpaid salaries

ModernGhana logo
MON, 22 SEP 2025

The Aggrieved Newly Posted Teachers group has given government a one-week ultimatum to settle outstanding salary arrears or face a nationwide protest.

The group, made up of graduates from Colleges of Education and various universities, says its members have endured months of hardship, with some going unpaid for as long as a year while others have been without salaries for eight months.

Their latest warning follows an earlier deadline of September 23, which has now been extended after what they described as continued silence from the authorities.

According to the teachers, petitions submitted to the Ministry of Education and other state institutions on September 8 have yielded no results, deepening their frustration.

Lead Convener Simon Kofi Nartey told Citi News that the group is left with no choice but to hit the streets if the matter is not resolved.

“It is rather unfortunate that as we speak, nothing has been done about the concerns we raised at our press conference. We have no option but to take to the streets to let Ghanaians know what is happening. We have already met with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command and agreed on September 30 for the demonstration,” he said.

With just days to the deadline, the teachers insist their planned protest will go ahead unless government moves swiftly to address their grievances.

