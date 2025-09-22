ModernGhana logo
  Mon, 22 Sep 2025
Court to hear habeas corpus case of US deportees on September 23

The Labour Division of the High Court in Accra is set to hear a high-profile case on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, involving eleven West African nationals who are challenging their detention in Ghana after being deported from the United States.

The group has filed two ex parte applications. The first seeks an interim injunction to block their immediate deportation to their respective home countries. The second requests a writ of Habeas Corpus, compelling the government to bring them before the court and justify the legal basis for holding them in custody.

At a virtual sitting on Thursday, September 18, presiding judge Justice Priscilla Dikro explained that she needed additional time to review the applications before making a ruling.

Counsel for the applicants, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, pressed the urgency of the matter, insisting that his clients’ detention has no lawful justification. “The matter is urgent,” he argued, maintaining that the detainees’ rights are being trampled upon.

The defense pointed out that President John Dramani Mahama has already disclosed plans for the deportations, a position that was further reinforced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

If the injunction is granted, the government will be barred from going ahead with the deportations. Meanwhile, the writ of Habeas Corpus, if upheld, will require the state to formally appear before the court and explain why the individuals remain in detention.

