Chain Of Pains — The Cry of the Youth and Elderly

Years ago, I was discussing with my mum ( Abigail Twumwaa Botchway) about the tragedies of life and how my phone is often flooded with messages from people who are seeking answers about their painful circumstances and how they tend to ask me to point out the gifts in them. I told my mum that anytime I read these messages in the inbox of , I could sense their fear and the fact that they all felt stack in their own shadows. I sometimes use my evenings to read messages sent to me via email, social media handles and sometimes WhatsApp.

Then my mum mentioned something that gave me a deeper insight of our discussion. She was a bit busy at the shop with some customers, but she tried to make time to listen to me and even asked me to read some of the messages, translating them to Akan (Twi) for her to have a deeper understanding of what I was reading to her.

After some few reads, she said,” You know is normal for people to be in pains most of the time and men dyeing every day is something that is part of our world”. She continued by saying,” When we flip through the newspapers, we see obituaries and all kinds of adversities befalling people but more often than not, we do not care or take notice simply because the victims are not in any way related to us”. I responded in agreement to what she said by nodding.

She continued saying, “However, pain struck us when someone close to us hurts or dies. We then begin to yell as if we are the only one hurting. Whereas, in actual fact, life is not fair to anyone alive. We are hurt because we are emotional beings, but it doesn’t mean death is our final destination.”

Instantly her words drew me back to a saying by Plato that said, “It is only the dead that has seen the end of war, while the luckiest ones are those who are still unborn and are yet to witness what a life this is.”

She continued after attending to a customer saying that “Pain in life are like chains that can never be taken off from us, we are wrapped with a and unfortunately pain in life is inevitable because no one can escape it. Every living thing on earth is not exempted from this ”

Then instantly my mind came to a saying by my father (Paa Kwasi Boadu), “You are either in a problem, you just left one or you are heading towards one. So, you have to just be prepared to endure and overcome it because it will surely come as it is a part of life.”

My mum then concluded that, “Nevertheless, my philosophy in life as I was growing is that we should learn to lean on the positives of every situation. Every pain I have passed through including raising you all as my children had a gift and it wasn’t monetary as many may think or expect. Rather, it was a gift of maximization of my potentials in life because I counted them all joy when I faced challenges of all kinds. Every pain that comes your way, focus on its positives, maximize its potential because it will eventually yield good fruits.”

She then looked at me with a smile and concluded that, “True strength can only be perfected in the weak places of life and remember Proverbs 24:10 “if you fail in the days of adversity, your strength is weak.”

I was dazzled by her advice, and I had no choice than to reflect on each statement she made to me whiles she was selling. I took some water and bread to consume that evening from her shop and when I was about to head to my room, she called me back. She then told me that it is better to accept pain now, accept that I either bury you or you bury me one day but whatever that may be, I should never let pain hold me back for it is bound to happen to us all one day. It’s like a bondage no one on earth can escape, not even Jesus was spared when his came whiles he prayed. She smiled and asked me to get her money for the bread i took. (I laughed).

In a world where uncertainty is a constant, pain emerges as an unwavering companion on the journey of life. Rather than resisting its chains, embracing the inevitability of pain allows individuals to navigate its complexities with resilience, compassion, and a deeper understanding of the shared human experience. By acknowledging pain as an integral part of life, one can embark on a journey of self-discovery and growth, transforming moments of adversity into opportunities for profound transformation. We are bound by pain as youth, the earlier you accept this bondage, the better for you.

This article written by Samuel Kwame Boadu was first published on Samuel Kwame Boadu's Journal titled " Chain Of Pains — The Cry of the Youth"

Note & Dedication: My Dearest Mum, Abigail Twumwaa Botchway passed on 14th December, 2023 and i dedicate this article to her loving memory

Disclaimer: Do not own ownership to the image used for this article