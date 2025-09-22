Military takeover of illegal mining sites is commendable — NDC Gallant Cadres

The Gallant Cadres of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have called on Ghanaians to rally behind President John Dramani Mahama’s policy of permanently deploying the military to regions most affected by illegal mining.

In a statement issued on September 20, 2025, the group described the President’s anti-galamsey measures as “unparalleled and worthy of commendation.”

They praised government initiatives, including the recruitment, training, and deployment of 980 personnel to the Western and Savannah regions to intensify the fight against illegal mining. They also welcomed the decision to increase the strength of the Blue Water Guard to 2,000, describing the move as both timely and necessary.

According to the group, such interventions will play a critical role in safeguarding Ghana’s ecological zones—protecting rivers, farmlands, and the natural environment from further destruction caused by galamsey.

The Cadres further urged civil society organisations, particularly the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), to support the government’s efforts rather than adopt political positions. They stressed that mobilising broad-based support is essential to ensure success in the fight against illegal mining.

The Military Must Occupy All Galamsey Sites; we must eschew politicization of the canker

President Mahama Administration's fight against Galamsey Is unmatched. Declaring Galamsey sites a security zone will be more effective tackling destruction of water bodies, farmlands and the entire natural environment in Ghana. The Civil Society Organizations like Catholic Bishop Conference, UTAG must endeavour to genuinely support John Dramani Mahama's administration to safe Ghana's natural environment from the ravages of Galamsey Activities instead of taking a political stance. It looks as if per the stance of Catholic Bishop Conference, UTAG and others that upon the call for declaration of state of emergency on mining will stop the destruction of water bodies and farmlands in just a week. Clearly, Ghana needs to confront illegal mining activities from multifaceted approach.

The John Mahama's administration is aggressively Confronting illegal mining activities in Ghana. Of Ghana’s 288 forest reserves, 44 had previously suffered varying degrees of destruction from illegal mining. Notably, 9 reserves had been declared ‘no-go’ zones due to the presence of armed groups.

Through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and with support from security agencies, the government have successfully repossessed all 9 of these red-zoned areas.

Over the weekend, the Jimira Forest Reserve and the Anwia Futu section of the Offin Shelterbelt were invaded by illegal miners. The military is working with NAIMOS to repossess the forest reserves. The Blue Water Guards Initiative:

980 personnel have been recruited, trained, and deployed in the Western and Savannah regions. They conduct daily operations on major river bodies, serving as community vanguards to ward off illegal mining activities.

An additional 1,020 personnel will be recruited and deployed by the end of the year, bringing the total force to 2,000 Blue Water Guards.

The next phase focuses on de-chemicalizing and restoring our water bodies to their pristine states. Feasibility studies for this critical restoration effort are currently underway.

Equipment Tracking: In collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance (GRA-Customs Division), and the Ports and Harbours Authority, we have instituted a system for the proactive tracking of all imported excavators and earth-moving equipment from their point of entry.

1,200 excavators are going through the permitting process from the Transport Ministry, clearance from Customs, registration with DVLA, and tracking at MINCOM.

So far, we have registered 1,015 earth-moving and mining equipment, and 647 have been registered and fitted with tracking devices. There are an additional 600 equipment at the port awaiting clearance.

An additional 350 tracking devices are expected by September 12, 2025, to enhance this monitoring effort.

