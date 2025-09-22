ModernGhana logo
North Dayi MP calls for stronger action against child marriage

North Dayi MP calls for stronger action against child marriage
MON, 22 SEP 2025

The Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Joycelyn Quashie, has called on law enforcement agencies to adopt stronger measures to eliminate child marriage and sexual exploitation of children below the age of consent.

She made the appeal at the Duo Concept Foundation’s “Up Girl Literary Project”—a reading and conversation programme held on Friday, September 19, 2025, at the Arts Centre in Accra. The event, organised as part of this year’s Ghana Association of Writers Book Festival (GAWBOFEST), focused on the book Talata: The Child Bride by Adwinsa Publications Ghana Limited, which highlights the dangers of child marriage and the liberation of the girl child.

Earlier in the day, Madam Quashie joined the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations and MP for Wa Central, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, to engage students from various second-cycle institutions in Accra. The session encouraged students to embrace reading and develop strong writing skills.

To support the students, Madam Quashie donated mathematical sets to all participants. She has consistently championed child rights in her constituency, providing learning materials and leading interventions that empower vulnerable children.

The MP also took part in a reading session alongside Kate Addo, Coordinating Director of the Public Affairs Subdivision of Parliament and founder of the Duo Concept Foundation. Ms. Addo stressed the importance of reading and reminded students of existing laws that protect children’s rights, urging them to use these frameworks to combat child marriage.

The Duo Concept Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to youth empowerment through literacy and community engagement, partnered with GAWBOFEST for the two-day programme, which brought together over one thousand students from second-cycle institutions.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: dc-kwame-kwakye

