ModernGhana gets results: ECG swiftly replace falling pole at Biakoye Community SHS

The replaced ECG pole at Biakoye SHSThe replaced ECG pole at Biakoye SHS

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has replaced the dangerously leaning electricity pole at Biakoye Community Senior High School in Nkonya Wurupong, following a report by ModernGhana News.

The replacement exercise, carried out on the morning of Friday, September 19, 2025, has brought relief to students, teachers, and residents who had expressed fears of possible electrocution or fire if the situation had been left unattended.

School authorities, reacting to the swift intervention, said ECG’s action has restored confidence in the safety of the school environment. Community members also commended the company for promptly responding to their earlier complaints.

The old pole, which had a weak base and was leaning dangerously with loose wires dangling, posed a serious risk of collapse, sparking fears of electrocution or fire. Its replacement has now eased those concerns.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

