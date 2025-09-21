Zero to Three Children Movement for Earth and Beyond Wealth

Every sane person understands every space has a capacity, so the Earth being a rotating space will come with limitations and over-loading it can affect us more than the Earth. Many smart people argued the Earth will be fine, but we humans are in trouble like or worse than the dinosaurs or which other creatures did the Quhr-aahn mean by: 'we have destroyed other species that were stronger than you humans', long before science confirmed Dinosaurs? Our Earthly leaders failed to have a population growth rate at the Paris climate change summit for reasons I am not interested in guessing. This means the best of us must start it as a movement that will focus on teachings as recommendations. Will twenty five percent or more of humankind accept it and by when? Will few countries enforce it by how and relate to the resistors in which ways? Non-thinking people tend to gamble and argue on possibilities, but I have already said that 'positive thinking is actually initiated by God, backed by facts', so humans only have the option of accepting or rejecting. When I mentioned Beyond Wealth in the title, I am clearly hinting it is far deeper than financial affordability.

Can the Earth handle over a hundred billion people and by when can we reach fifty or hundred billion people on earth? Many may argue the Earth is already struggling with the about eight billion people hence the increasing natural disasters and is it not wiser to slowly try twenty five billion people if we truly care. Fairly reliable knowledge revealed humans have been on earth for only about two hundred thousand years, but we will need a divine intervention to happily survive another one thousand years. There is a huge difference between one thousand years and two hundred thousand years. If we understand nearly all the eight billion people on earth will likely die within a hundred years, then birth ratios are best calculated in micro annual level and macro level of every twenty five years or fifty and hundred years.

The Problems or Concerns: Perhaps I should start with my top four concerns: 1. Angering the Lord with indifference after a sure knowledge and option reaches us that our ancestors were not privileged to. Meaning a catastrophic interplanetary intervention.

2. Wars over land to worsen in ways beyond our ancestors did.

3. Diseases and other disasters that can affect billions of people, if not all.

4. Sub-quality life to the very children we claim to care more than the animals ch.55:10 claimed and science confirms are needed or have rights on earth, or for a healthy earth.

Repent with learning without blaming: It makes no sense to blame our ancestors or try to copy their ways on children. They have completely different tests from us, including they were largely not given the knowledge to control our birth rates conscientiously and we largely know sex is like an irresistible urge that can lead to children. Besides our ancestors, I do not think we can even blame the present ones with many children if the discussion was wrongly focused on wealth. Meaning we need huge re-education methods or indifferently gamble children to face the Lord. The recommended numbers of zero to Three children does not matter if you are a billionaire or a poor person, it is based on conscience, which is where God really teaches directly as per ch.91. We can dedicate a religious argument at the end, but religion can be grossly misinterpreted, corrupted, and cannot be above conscience.

Angering the Lord: Be it outer space products like an asteroid or outer space more powerful creatures like angels, wealth is literally useless or can we bribe them, except through conscience? The irony of humankind is a billion people want to live like humans or animals, but think it is ok to be indifferent to the fifty billion people to come? There is life in hell, including earthly hell, so we must never gamble children in worse than we would prefer based on reciprocal law. They claim white folks care the most, but it was an old white man who once told me 'the climate change dilemma is for the children and grandchildren to worry about...' This was certainly in Vancouver and I believe on a Sunday while I was going to work and here is God reminding me of that weird conversation on a sunday. We chose our leaders in this age, which means their choices represent us or a big chunk of us. Almost no leader will deny the possibility of an asteroid hitting earth, except some are counting on technology more than conscience to avert such possibility. Folks like Trump think 'not messing with powerful UFOs ' is a solution, failing to understand troubled creatures trying to find a place on earth is very different from powerful creatures on a judgment mission.

Wars over Land: As the human population grows towards hundred billion people, technology may have limitations beyond housing. Among the worse present wars (genocide) is by Israel over Palestine, and it is partly due to population growth. History taught us many wars were fought over land, but some may wrongly argue humankind evolved and cannot devolve. It is no longer just land, but the resources are now contributing to wars. Again, ch.100 clearly says 'man is violent in his love for wealth', and started with 'horses or vehicles that sparks fire', which corresponds to fighter aircrafts, missiles, drones, etc. The world is spending too much on weapons through fear, greed, and arrogance; coincidently, humankind is also largely populated and over populating through fear, greed, and arrogance.

Be it individuals having countless children as colons in fear of poverty or as social security, many of those died and the Lord will judge them. The irony is that the questionable western world were the first to choose limited children in love or fear, but they have been more financially successful than those who gambled children and refused repentance. So learning and working seem to help more than countless children even in wars. Even in world war II, we heard evidence of China urging women to have children to fend off tiny Japan. We can learn that such a rising population was through fear rather than love; that they were also ready to fight forever with their limited weapons. A smaller country, the u.s, was ramping up weapons more than children and came to the rescue of China and others. When China reduced babies or repented with the questionable one child policy, they ramped up learning and working towards evident progress. Now China is wrongly urging more babies, but I think the Zero to Three children should be at least a recommendation in all countries, but enforced in some countries. Africa and others have many things to learn as to how Showlove Trinity matters, not just having children and gambling them towards those with limited children and respect Showlove Trinity more than us or others. We have seen how indifferently the world watches wars with minimal interventions. So imagine either indifference to raging wars or how many world wars as the population rises?

Diseases and Other Disasters: The very nature of the earth will reduce or eliminate the population if the population goes too much. No continent is safe and no form of human wealth can fight with angry nature. Although Africa seems to have the best nature, we cannot credit it to our choice with children, or claim we are free of diseases and other disasters then, now, or the future. Considering non-Africans significantly help us control diseases, no humble African will look down on those helping you. Knowledge helps more than children, but human knowledge is very limited to our current challenges, let alone if God or nature challenges us with harder ones. First, crowded populations tend to worsen diseases, but humankind and Capitalism+ is increasingly making health curing impossible for the poor. I do not think it is wise to bank on God while ignoring conscience (God) . So the rich and the poor have similar but different wrongs. We have guilty poor folks who want help on wealth and health, but arrogantly reject learning or help on character. We also have guilty rich folks who sadly think children should be based on affordability in a rigged interrelated economies, ignoring conscience. When diseases come for rich Steve Jobs and other rich folks, it should awaken us how wealth is beneficial with limitations. When disasters hit the U.S, Europe, or Asia, both the rich and the poor can be affected. You can narrowly check things like sturdy housing to claim God will spare the rich more than the poor or guilty poor, or count the countless disasters that killed or affected rich folks then and now, before Imagining how natural disasters can worsen.

Things like Earth quakes are attributed to geological plates, but rising population can certainly be a factor. A rotating earth containing one billion people and their housings can shake very differently if we reach twenty five billion people and their housings.

Sub-quality life to the Children: The burden will likely be passed on, but I think we should be very careful of indifference and help where God provides choice. The irony of having children with claims can only be measured through efforts compared to standards before counterparts around the world. Children can be born in varying levels of questionable love versus in sin of fear, greed, or arrogance. All or 99% of humans once wished for children, so why do people choose no or less children after? Again, even abstaining can be through love or sin. Children are the most cherished toy or pet, except they are feeling creatures (pets). We all virtually enjoy children, oftentimes before knowing how they are made or what is sex+. Since humankind love both life and children, then a honest reality check is vital before taking the biggest personal responsibility that tends to make many ignore crucial collective responsibilities.

People with children are sadly the ones that seem to ignore our responsibilities to all children, current and the future. Parents are quick to claim, 'I have children, so I can imagine', but if your love started after having children, then thinking was lacking and real love may still be lacking. We have millions of neglected children, so ignoring them to have your own is the gamble where sponsoring children before having children is for those with one-eye on wealth... Again, we are not dismissing the importance of wealth, but service versus quality service where your child can be an orphan demands knowledge on partnership before state and international level partnerships. Are we mesmerised by sex, love between two people, or how to gauge if a partner should, can, or want to have children? Assumptions can be very dangerous and a partner who opposes sponsoring or adopting children first may be a dangerous partner. The old ways of banking on friends and families in the case of death should evolve to state level agreements beyond the questionable insurance companies. The state must see every child as its own before claiming rights over citizens, and this is why the states must educate children before they reach teenage years. Any parent who thinks the state may be misguiding the children, then let the thoughts compete, because most teenagers can distinguish right from wrong if the explanations are clear and they are allowed to ask questions.

If we wrongly assume endless parental rights without state rights and responsibilities, then humans want to continue with reckless gambling of children. The teenagers must be well educated about having children as the biggest personal responsibility that far transcends wealth. They should be reminded that 'can' and 'should' can be very different when nature allows even a twelve year old the 'can' or ability to have children but should they have children? They should also be taught that sex is among the most addictive dangers on earth, so abstaining from sexless sexuals (ses) may be as vital as abstaining from sex until you are at least twenty years and well educated. When it is time to gamble having children, early death, dangerous diseases, etc are just about or under five percent but still deserves consideration. Services the child needs can vary between places, but time dedication per child is where I believe even billionaires should seriously avoid lots of children or how can you split enough time for each child?

On the macro level, we must not just consider how much space+ every billion children will need, but how we can help them own homes in much better ways than heartless Capitalism offers. I told you the capitalists tend to care about only their children, but the lovists will care about every child. We must care beyond food, shelter, and precious education up to age twenty, or at least eighteen. Claiming people should think for themselves cannot absolve us from the kindness of sharing knowledge, if gratitude matters or choices are to be paid. We have seen how immigration is bringing huge divisions within and between countries. I do not consider the west higher in every respect, especially after seeing how they neglect children at times. However, if we look at how populated Africa and South America often suffer to reach the West, we can conclude the mere making of endless babies is not the solution. We must never naively think it is all personal choice, when ch.103 clearly lists it as responsibility to 'exhort each other to truth and patience...'. We must never see advice as dictates or intrusion, unless the arrogant who welcome help on wealth than health advice, but ignore help on character.

Once the child is born or even with feelings in the womb, many of us oppose abortion. So let us not also confuse killing children due to 'fear of poverty' versus avoiding too many children through God revealed knowledge and through love (not fear).

Religious Challenges: Asian religions that claim humans should try to make at least one baby are certainly catered for through our zero to Three Children Movement. When your religion versus conscience recommends that minimum of one, but no maximum. If folks like Buddha and many others avoided children for different reasons when the earth was a lot less populated, then let us agree more than three can be a dangerous gamble for self or if you ever die.

The three Abrahamic religions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam must be convinced beyond their vague religious texts. When Abraham (pbuh) was denied children in love or as a test, why did he pray for children? A religious text claims Abraham wanted someone to replace him on earth. Regardless of claims on 'why' , mighty tests followed Abraham upon praying for children. From having to sleep with or marry a 'slave' or maid for children to later having children with the first wife, tests upon harder tests followed not just Abraham but his children up to this day. So we largely agree God did not have children or a child, at least up to the days of Abraham. I wonder what percentage of Jews will agree with our recommendations of zero to Three Children, but how many millions or billions can Israel hold, or they may come for us or our land after?

Some Christians believe we are all God's children, but some claim Christ as the 'only son'. Well the word 'only' brings conflict, and does God have daughters or why did he refuse grandchildren as a bad idea? I am not sure why Jesus did not rush to have children or why the pope+ do not have children, but any Christian who thinks we can bribe God with children needs reflections and thinking of what levels? Again, what percentage of Christians will agree zero to Three Children is reasonable growth versus resist in which ways? The days of explicit slavery are over, I certainly do not think Jesus died for any sins between creatures, including parents and children dues. So I am fully aware of the verse 'multiply the earth' but by what ratios and our choices to be judged beyond why and how we have children, and treat others' children, from enough advice to enough actions?

Islam of the Quhr-aahn with exiting higher through conscience as ch .91 must be differentiated from Islam of the Quhr-aahn with exiting lower through questionable sayings (hadiths) they were forbidden to even write. Hadiths leaning Muslims can be very problematic after misinterpreting even fairly clear verses of the Quhr-aahn. ' Be kind to your parents+' must never be interpreted as parents are next to God, especially considering verses like ch.74:11 : 'leave me with whom I created alone'. Our parents are just mediums and that 'alone' is not just referring to how your parents lacked knowledge of your conception day, the day of first heart beat in the womb, your gender, etc, but it also includes our recreation through knowledge+, while your parent(s) are alive or dead. So when you read countless times in the Quhr-aahn: 'your children+ may be but a test', that is certainly a mild way of avoiding to scare you, but children include choices that must be judged through standards before any comparison to those who choose conscience or what else. 'Successful will be those who raise their conscience [on and beyond children]. ' None of us can write facts upon facts without the help of the ever living Lord. Ch.99 reveals between Muslims and beyond, our atom's weight of choices on and beyond children are clearly recorded for payment. So the God of Islam is above having children. He favored Abraham with no children, but Abraham asked and got tested. He favored Jesus with no known children. He allowed Muhammad to have children, but reportedly no children after prophethood? Some claim he has one child after prophethood, but the child died. My point is the God of Islam seems not to be a big fan of children to those claimed as highly blessed. So when I say zero to Three Children, how many Muslims will agree versus disagree on what grounds?

Like some atheists and Muslims+ have children in fear of the troubles of this world, some Muslims+ sadly believe children can help them even in the next world, not conscience or God? They may quote a hadiths about a child praying for parents, but never quote a clear verse from the Quhr-aahn or conscience on how children can help beyond earth. The Quhr-aahn repeatedly admits children are earthly blessings to be assessed on, so do not let no imam mislead you. Accept conscience and use God revealed knowledge to have zero to Three Children based on what your highest conscience permits. If you are one-eye on wealth and wealthy, then please use your wealth to help orphans and the poor beyond religion. Such helping to see the happy face of the Lord as per ch.76 is certainly more trust worthy a rope than having countless children based on the advice of questionable imams who marry for sex and to indoctrinate children.

Your countless children and wealth are not doing much help on even the current Palestine issue, but others are using conscience to confront both Israel and u.s more than your Arab+ leaders are bribing and fear to publicly speak up as many of us do, let alone act enough. Your questionable hadiths contributed to the very issues disturbing our collective peace. Conscience existed before any of the prophets, ch.91 and ch.103 points us to conscience, so do not arrogantly dismiss conscience based on hadiths or your low level interpretation of some verses. Since many of you love very little, asking you to help others around the world may seem like a burden.

Beyond humans, look at the creatures that tend to have too many babies or too early sex, or didn't the Quhr-aahn say there are signs of Allah in such? Only a low Muslim+ will marvel over how Mosquitoes and cockroaches multiply abundantly, but I am praying their numbers to mean little or nothing to me and to own a high rise where Mosquitoes cannot access due to air and their tiny wings come with limitations. No! Even Satan is given multiplication powers or who among us wants to have children with or like Satan? [Quran 17:64] "And entice whomever of them you can with your voice, and rally against them your cavalry and your infantry, and share with them in wealth and children, and make promises to them." But Satan promises them nothing but delusion.

The above verse shows even Satan or the satanists can have children with humans? So no sane person should seek God through children more than conscience. What we face today is real and hard at times, even to the childless folks; but what is coming is worth preparing for and I trust in conscience even more than the Quhr-aahn, because God helps me understand the Quhr-aahn through conscience. Yes, I am largely thankful for the countless blessings I have, but no good parent will ever advise you to ignore conscience. Listen to your parents, listen to others, listen to God and contrast to choose the level of conscience you deem best. Since we cannot see God or Satan, every inner and outer voice should be sieved through conscience for acceptance or rejection. We have seen even LGBTQ+ are now dangerously having children through technology, so if God wanted a hundred billion people on earth, He can certainly create it faster than Mosquitoes multiply. As humans, we have feelings and we are also connected to the Lord of conscience, a connection I certainly want to be the happiest and everlasting bond.

Why Zero to Three: Those who choose zero after their teenage raw wishes for children can be asked questions and/or respected in the spirit of patience as per ch.103. Those who choose one can still be respected, it means reduce speed and our children may maintain or change to which speed. Choosing two is what I called sustainable growth or speed. The Gambia is around three million people, choosing two will mean we will always hoover between three to six millions for a long time, considering grandchildren. Choosing three is a slight testing of the waters of what God will allow or the Earth can take before fixing our current problems.

About fifty years ago, the Gambia was less than a million people and you can search for your country and the world. Let's say it was a half a million and now three million within fifty years. We are already seeing enormous problems that learning and working can certainly help more than more population. So if we do not reduce the speed or birth ratio, we are heading towards ten million people within fifty to hundred years, because multiplication is kind of exponential. Some low level Gambians+ never calculate that we share this land with animals and if we drive away the animals too much, God or nature will likely react harshly against us.

Similarly, even if the world largely leans on the two children, our eight billion people will likely die within a hundred years, but if six billion people choose two children each, we may still see a slight increase due to grandchildren factors and the nature of multiplication. So without some efforts to limit our children, we can see fifty billion humans or satanists on earth. I think focusing on how well your soul lives on earth and where it will go far outweighs who will inherit our questionable earth. When that fear of 'replacement theory' came to the whites+, we are seeing more brutality between humans. Again, we do not even know if other species will replace humans, but our responsibility to handover the best possible earth to others is vital, be they humans or otherwise.

We have seen folks like Elon Musk believe in multiplying the white race more than helping other poor folks on earth. Considering how he ignores Earthly folks on many issues, I pity any weak creature he and his type may find on Mars. So far, God is failing some of his mission more than he seems to succeed. I am not totally opposed to trying a new planet, because the earth is in trouble, at least for many humans, if not all humans.

The Arab world seems to love only Arabs or where riches determine even partnerships with countries. They are not ready to share even God's land on earth to non-Arabs and what is enough sharing of wealth if investment ignores universities for poor countries and favors weapons+ buying from u.s+? So black+ Africa must seriously confront the illusions from Arabia to Africa then and now, interpret the Quhr-aahn with conscience, not literally or worse ways of selective lowering of conscience. The terrible war against Palestine is reportedly opening their eyes, but opening conscience is different and a very long journey that can be shortened. We can pray for peace as a good deed, but we must exhort each other to truth as a super good deed of ch.103.

The other irony includes many Arabs are now repenting from having countless children more than blacks+. Of course the groups will likely have good and bad folks, so we tend to generalise based on average. If the state rightly studies people, asks questions, and bravely teaches where need be, we can make significant changes.

Countries like Nigeria have chosen terrible Capitalism and other worse cultures. So poor Nigerians are not getting much from their natural resources and are allowed to make endless babies without even recommendations. When you refuse to challenge those questionable hadiths of Arab supremacy and point the people the conscience in the Quhr-aahn, then many Nigerians+ will not only make endless babies, but they will attack a lot more the schools they deem dangerous.

Media Failures to Challenge lies or illusions: Although freedom of speech allows others to express their views, common sense and ch.103 demands we challenge lies and illusions. How can you allow a questionable imam or pastor+ to mislead gullible women as an example. Claiming any woman who dies while giving birth will go to heaven is absurd. First, heaven belongs to the Childless Lord who judges every choice. So when a questionable woman tries to have a baby in fear or greed that is a 'why' aspect. Then comes 'how' and other plannings or past choices God may judge, including other sins between creatures. Journalists must learn to rectify and challenge such statements, or gullible women may even commit adultery for babies and recklessly believe they will go to heaven if they die through childbirth or have a good child that prays for them. The state should also consider re-education ads that will shut down long held questionable beliefs.

Questions and Deferring Efforts: When you ask everyone: Do you think the earth can handle hundred billion people and why do you think our grandchildren should make the effort, not us? We must not defer efforts or responsibilities after fairly clear knowledge. You must also question with hundred billion people, how much space do we need for billions of animals versus billions of plants like trees.

Strategic Pressure: As a private movement, our limits are education through songs, movies, articles, ads, etc , but suppose any state accepts the deal, they can continue with some strategic pressure. State re-educating the populace will help more than what me and you can reach. The state can also use pressures like: anyone who has more than three children will pay the dues of school fees and other costs related to children or go to jail.

As said, no need to blame even those with lots of children now, but we must clearly understand our responsibilities to at least advise each other or be counted among the collective lost folks. As we push more visibly, we may see billionaires and states care. However, we must remember most billionaires and states financially benefit from the poor making babies. They want you as consumers, producing almost nothing except babies. Every slave master wanted you not just alive, but multiplying. Did slaves have much choice or was fighting back not more beneficial than gambling your children for others? Today, implicit slavery will sell you 'making babies as freedom', and they may even accuse honest advice as 'dictate' or arrogant. May God forgive us our sins and help us do the right thing. Forgive our parents, and we submit to the Lord of conscience, alive, and leave which ways of our ancestors with the understanding they may have had mistaken folks and limited choices, or different tests. It takes real love to care how well Humans can last on earth happily and ever eager to repent when the Lord teaches us what we never knew as per ch.96 and gives us choices we never had as test. Knowledge is where humans can get help from, but that knowledge far surpasses formal education and it goes up to conscience accepting for mysterious and vivid knowledge and blessings. May we be counted as among the most conscientious of our time and every time before us. May God's kindness rise for us on earth and forever. May God bless us a lot more through Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.