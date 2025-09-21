Kpone Youth demonstrate over poor infrastructure, land disputes

The Kpone Okpokli Youth Association, along with residents from Kpone in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, has taken to the streets of Kpone to bring the government's attention to various developmental issues within the municipality.

The protest, dubbed "Enough is Enough," was also intended to urge TDC Ghana Limited to address land disputes affecting the residents in the area.

Dressed in red and black clothing, the frustrated demonstrators flooded the main streets of Kpone, chanting slogans and carrying signs that read, "Fix Our Roads Now," "We Need Clean Water," and "Resolve Our Land Issues."

The youth expressed that the poor condition of the roads in the Kpone community has hindered economic activities and led to frequent accidents and transportation difficulties. They voiced their frustration that successive governments have made commitments to address the situation promptly, yet no tangible action has been taken.

Additionally, the protestors raised issues regarding inconsistent water supply, highlighting that many families are compelled to depend on unsafe water sources, which poses health risks.

Another significant concern brought to light was the ongoing land boundary disputes in the municipality, which they claimed have created tension among residents and jeopardized peaceful coexistence.

Mr. Emmanuel Clifford Nuertey Doku Anum, the leader of the protestors and chairman of the association, submitted a petition to the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, calling for immediate government action.

In a statement to the media, he emphasized the urgency of addressing their concerns to avoid further protests in the upcoming weeks.

"We have previously petitioned past governments regarding our issues. They assured us they would resolve our challenges, and we have been patient. This time, we will not hesitate to return to the streets if our concerns continue to be ignored," he asserted.

Mr. Ibrahim Ali Amadu, the Coordinating Director of the Kpone Municipal Assembly, received the petition on behalf of the assembly and expressed his appreciation to the protesters for recognizing the assembly's authority by voicing their concerns through it.

He assured both the leaders and the protesters that their grievances would be forwarded to the government for appropriate action.

"I want to thank the protesters for choosing a peaceful approach to express their concerns. This demonstrates your peaceful nature, even in the face of difficulties. The assembly is aware of the residents' issues, and we are committed to expediting your concerns to the government," he stated.