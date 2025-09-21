Money has become the strongest language that opens doors in Ghana - Rev. Eric Dzansi  

Reverend Eric Dzansi, Minister in charge of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), Kodzi near Aflao, on Sunday, reminded Christians that to serve God and wealth together was like walking in two different directions at the same time.

He told them that this was because both God and wealth demanded ownership of their hearts and ultimate loyalty.

Rev. Dzansi gave the reminder in a sermon at EPCG, Kodzi during the EPCG National Presbyters Union Week thanksgiving service which was held simultaneously in all congregations of the church.

The sermon, on the theme: “You Cannot Serve God and Wealth” was taken from Psalm113, Amos 8: 4 – 7, 1 Timothy 2: 1- 7 and Luke 16: 1 – 13.

Rev Dzansi noted that in Ghana today, money has become the strongest language that opened doors.

“The rich are treated with more dignity than the poor; they are revered, respected and honoured whiles the wisdom of the poor is ignored and their voices silenced,” he noted.

Rev. Dzansi intimated that because of this many had turned money into their gods.

“Some young men have joined sakawa and ritual groups just to get rich overnight whilst traders cheat with false scales to maximize profit and some contractors inflate costs of projects and leave such projects undone but use the money to buy luxury cars,” he said.

He continued that some public officers demanded bribes, and some preachers sadly exploit their members by turning the pulpit into a business platform.

“When money becomes your master, you will be willing to compromise truth, loyalty and integrity,” Rev Dzansi cautioned, adding that, “wealth blinds people to justice and devalues human life which leads to destruction.”

Rev. Dzansi noted with concern that some young men sadly sacrificed their future, health and even family for quick money and saw human life as cheaper than money.

He urged Christians, especially those in leadership positions to use their wealth to benefit the poor and society at large.

Rev. Dzansi Christians to endeavour to put “God who gives you life, peace, and eternal joy first and foremost in your lives and let money be your servant and not your master.”

GNA