Predatory Lending: What Can Be Done for the Victims?

Following the publication of my earlier articles on predatory lenders (“Why predator loan apps must be regulated”, “Digital loan sharks on the rise in Ghana”, “What every Ghanaian must know about predator loan apps”. and, “Open petition against predatory digital lending practices: a case study of Moni Wave”), the feedback has been overwhelming. I have received calls and messages from readers across the country, many of them deeply indebted and desperately seeking counsel on how to free themselves from these financial traps. Their stories are heartbreaking. Individuals who borrowed modest sums for emergencies are now paying back several times the principal, harassed daily by collectors, and left with little hope for relief.

This confirms what many of us already know. Predatory lending is no longer a hidden practice; it is a silent crisis suffocating families and communities. The question then arises: what can be done, and can those already in debt be helped?

Steps Borrowers Can Take

Engage Your Lender: Do not suffer in silence. Many lenders count on fear and ignorance. Borrowers should attempt to renegotiate repayment terms in writing rather than default entirely. Avoid Refinancing with Another Predator: It is tempting to take a fresh loan from a different lender to pay the old one, but this only deepens the debt trap. Seek Debt Counselling and Mediation: Some NGOs, lawyers, churches, and social groups quietly offer financial counselling and even mediate with lenders. Borrowers should seek such help early. Know Your Rights Under the Law: Ghana’s Borrowers and Lenders Act mandates that lenders be licensed by the Bank of Ghana. If your lender is unlicensed or charges illegal rates, you have a right to file a complaint.

Where to Seek Help

For those who have asked me, “What can I do?” here are some practical avenues:

Bank of Ghana (BoG): The central bank regulates moneylenders and microfinance institutions. You can report illegal or abusive practices.

Call Centre: 0302 665005 / 0800 775 775 (toll free); Website: www.bog.gov.gh

Legal Aid Commission of Ghana: Offers free or affordable legal services for those who cannot afford private lawyers. Accra HQ: 0302 221 906 (regional offices also exist across Ghana)

(regional offices also exist across Ghana) Consumer Protection Agency (CPA): Advocates for consumer rights, including unfair lending practices. Hotline : 0244 350 390

Faith-based and community organizations: Churches, mosques, and credit unions often step in to mediate disputes or provide safer loans.

Collective Action Needed

While individuals can take steps, the problem requires stronger collective action:

Financial literacy campaigns to educate people on safe borrowing and alternatives.

Community support systems like Susu and credit unions to provide affordable credit.

Policy enforcement by the Bank of Ghana to crack down on unlicensed lenders.

Advocacy from civil society to push government to protect vulnerable citizens.

Can Borrowers Be Helped?

Yes. With proper legal guidance, some debts can be restructured or even challenged in court. Faith-based and social groups can step in to mediate. And by shifting borrowers toward community-based credit systems, we can prevent future exploitation.

A Call to Readers

If you are a victim of predatory lending, know that you are not alone. The voices reaching out to me prove that this is a shared struggle. I will continue to use this space to advocate and share information. A whatsapp group I have created will discuss the way forward. The number is 0208282575. Together, we can resist the grip of these predators and demand fairer systems of credit in our country.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]