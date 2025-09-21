President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York

President John Dramani Mahama has left Accra for New York to participate in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), which opens on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

A statement issued by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesman and Minister in-charge of Government Communications, said President Mahama is scheduled to deliver Ghana’s address to the General Assembly on Thursday, September 25.

In his role as the African Union’s champion for financial institutions, the President will host two major side events. His itinerary also includes high-level bilateral engagements with the UN Secretary-General, heads of state, and influential global leaders, including the President of the Rockefeller Foundation.

The statement added that President Mahama will engage the US-Africa Chamber of Commerce and make a historic appearance at NASDAQ, where he is expected to ring the closing bell.

Accompanying the President is First Lady Lordina Mahama, who will attend side events organised by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) and deliver the keynote address at a special World Vision International prayer service dedicated to children worldwide.

The presidential delegation includes Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff; Dr Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President; Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide and Presidential Advisor; Nana Oye Bampoe, Deputy Chief of Staff in-charge of Finance and Administration and Technical Adviser to the First Lady; and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Others are Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister for Health; Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesperson and Minister in-charge of Government Communications; Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, Minister for Trade; and Simon Madjie, Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre.

According to the statement, President Mahama and his delegation are expected back in Ghana on September 30, 2025.