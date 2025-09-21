The life we live is like a relay race

Humanity has passed through many seasons of transformation. And at every point in history, people have had to grapple with the meaning of life, the responsibilities that come with existence, and the values that make society endure. In the early times, when men and women lived in tightly knit communities, life was organized around a sense of togetherness. People saw themselves as part of a larger whole. They were bound to one another by kinship, by customs, by unspoken agreements of trust and loyalty. A person’s success was not measured by how much the person had acquired as an individual but by how well that person’s life contributed to the well-being of the community. There was security of life and property because each member of the group instinctively protected the other. Killing or shedding blood as we have it today was unthinkable, not only because it was morally repulsive but also because it threatened the delicate balance of communal living. Contentment defined the general outlook of the people. They had little compared with what modern societies boast of, but that little was enough, because their happiness was derived from belonging, from solidarity, and from knowing that their lives were woven into a bigger fabric of existence.

With time, the culture of communal life began to change. As organized institutions like governments, hospitals, banks, schools and industries began to emerge, they introduced structures that emphasized individualism. These institutions were not bad in themselves: they were responses to the proclivity of human society as it grew larger, sophisticated and complex. Yet they ushered the unintended consequences of shifting people’s focus from community-centered living to self-centered pursuits. People began to see their personal achievements as the highest goals to aspire to. Personal success became the standard of honour. The man who rose above others by wealth or influence was celebrated as the model of progress. In this new culture, the question was no longer how the community was faring but how far the individual had succeeded? “How successful am I, compared with others?”

In that subtle shift from “we” to “I” has continuously lain the seed of a worldview that now dominates the mentality and psychology of the contemporary universe.

Individualism, in its simplest form, promotes the idea that the individual is the epicentre of meaning and achievement. It encourages people to take pride in their personal strength, education, wealth, and social position. On the surface, it can inspire ambition, discipline, and even innovation. But it can also deceive successful people into imagining that they are the epicentre of their own worlds, forgetting that no one truly exists in isolation. Even the wealthiest or most educated of individuals are the products of countless influences, which include but are not limited to, parents who nurtured them, teachers who trained them, friends who shaped their attitudes and communities that provided the norms by which they grew up. To forget this interconnectedness is to risk falling into the same sort of trap that hooked King Solomon of Israel.

The Bible records the story of how God gave Solomon a blank cheque early in his reign and asked him to make a request. Solomon, with uncommon sense, did not ask for wealth or the death of his enemies. He asked for wisdom to lead his people, and God was so pleased that He gave him wisdom in abundance, along with riches, honour, and peace. Solomon became so famous that his name spread across nations. Kings and queens came from afar to listen to his words of wisdom, the most famous being the Queen of Sheba. But with his prosperity came an uncontrolled appetite for women. He married wives from many nations, from Moab, Ammon, Edom, Sidon, and Egypt and even added to them hundreds of concubines. Altogether, he had about a thousand women in his household. Each of these women came along with her own type of “God”, her own people’s tradition and culture and her own chain of loyalties into Solomon’s palace. Gradually, Solomon’s heart became turned away from the God of Israel. His devotion became diluted, his moral compass shaken, and his once clear wisdom became clouded by divided affections.

As Solomon approached the end of his life, he looked back on his achievements - his palaces, his wealth, his vast kingdom, his wives, and his fame - and asked himself the haunting question: “So, I will leave all these behind when I die?” His conclusion was captured in his book of Ecclesiastes. Sighing painfully, he said: “Now, I know that vanity of vanities, all is vanity.”

This was the lamentation of a man who had seen life only through the lens of his own accomplishments, detached from the continuity of generations. He forgot, at least momentarily, that he was the son of David, a king whose faith and obedience to God paved the way for him. He forgot that his own son, Rehoboam, would inherit the throne after him. He forgot that his life was not an isolated monument but a link in the chain of generations. It was this forgetfulness that made him declare that everything of his achievements had become meaningless. Had he seen life as a relay race, where the baton is passed from one generation to another, perhaps his reflections would have been different.

In reality, life is like a relay race. No runner completes the race alone. Each one holds the baton for only a while, his their stretch of the track, and then hands it over to his team member in front. The glory of the race is not in the individual runner but in the team. If one runner excels but refuses to hand over the baton, the entire race collapses. If one runner stumbles and drops the baton, the whole team suffers. In the same way, each generation holds life only for a season. We receive it from those before us, we run with it, and we hand it to those after us. This is the rhythm of existence. To imagine otherwise is to deceive ourselves.

The Bible emphasizes this principle of continuity. In Deuteronomy 30:19, God declares: “I call on heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, so that both you and your seed may live.” The words are deliberate. God does not say, “so that you may live” or “so that your descendants may live.” He says, “so that you and your descendants may live.” This is an unbreakable connection between the choices of one generation and the destiny of the next. It tells us that the life we live is never just about us. Every decision, every action, every value we uphold ripples beyond us into the future of our children, and their children, and generations yet unborn.

When people embrace individualism without balance, they cut themselves off from this relay principle. They live as if their existence begins and ends with them. They hoard wealth for themselves, pursue fame for themselves, indulge pleasures for themselves, and, like Solomon, they wake up at the end to realize that it is all vanity. They resemble politicians who are consumed with winning the next election, rather than statesmen who care about the next generation. A politician asks: “How can I stay in power?” A statesman asks: “How can I build a legacy that will outlive me?” Individualism fosters the politician’s mindset; communal responsibility fosters the statesman’s.

Our contemporary world provides many examples. The culture of consumerism, for instance, is built on the idea that personal satisfaction is the ultimate goal. People are encouraged to acquire more, spend more, and indulge more, even when such habits deplete the earth’s resources and threaten future generations. Climate change is a glaring evidence of what happens when humanity forgets that life is a relay race. The reckless burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and pollution may enrich industries and satisfy the demands of individual wealth today, but they hand over a poisoned baton to the next generation. What legacy will they inherit? A world too hot to farm, too polluted to breathe, too flooded to inhabit? Here, the lesson is clear: unless we think like runners in a relay, conscious of those coming after us, our triumphs will turn to vanity.

The same applies in education. Many societies now promote education as a personal ladder of success. Parents push their children to study, not necessarily to acquire wisdom that benefits the community, but to secure high-paying jobs for themselves. Education becomes a private weapon rather than a communal treasure. Yet, the true value of learning lies not in how much it elevates an individual but in how much it contributes to the collective progress of humanity. A scientist who makes a discovery does not do so for his personal glory alone; his knowledge becomes a heritage for generations. A teacher who instructs pupils does not simply earn a salary; she plants seeds that will bloom in countless futures. Education, like life, is a relay.

The same pattern is evident in wealth. In some cultures, wealthy individuals see themselves as the sole owners of their riches. They guard it jealously, flaunt it arrogantly, and hoard it selfishly. But wealth, when viewed through the relay principle, is a trust. A rich man is not just a collector of possessions; he is a steward for his family, his community, and posterity. The billions of philanthropists like Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, and in more recent times Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, reflect this truth. They realized that the wealth they accumulated could not go with them to the grave, so they chose to invest it into society, into education, healthcare, and global development. By doing so, they extended the race into future generations. On the other hand, countless wealthy people who refused to see life as a relay left behind families torn apart by greed, societies embittered by inequality, and legacies forgotten as soon as their coffins closed.

Even in family life, the relay principle is unavoidable. Parents hold the baton only for a while. They nurture their children, instill values, and prepare them for their own stretch of the track. A father who lives only himself abandons his duty in the relay. He may achieve success in his career, travel the whole wide world, and amass personal accolades, but if he fails to hand over strong values, faith, and wisdom to his children, he has dropped the baton. The next generation enters the race already disadvantaged. In contrast, parents who sacrifice for their children, who think beyond their own comfort to ensure their offspring are equipped with education, morality, and spiritual foundation, pass on the baton successfully. Their children, in turn, run with it and prepare to hand it to the next.

History is full of civilizations that either flourished or collapsed depending on how well they understood this principle. The Roman Empire, for instance, expanded rapidly in its early centuries because each generation built upon the strengths of the last. But as time went on, leaders became more concerned with personal pleasures, extravagance, and political intrigues. They forgot the relay. They lived for themselves, and the empire crumbled under the weight of its own neglect. The same lesson can be traced in African kingdoms, in Asian dynasties, in the rise and fall of nations. Where leaders thought like statesmen, the baton was carried forward. Where they thought like self-indulgent individuals, the baton was dropped.

The truth is that no one can escape the relay structure of life. Whether we acknowledge it or not, we are links in a chain, runners on a track, bridges between past and future. Every decision we make echoes forward. The question is whether we will pass on life or vanity, blessing or curse, wisdom or confusion. Deuteronomy 30:19 reminds us that God offers us the choice. It is not an empty choice. It is a choice that determines not only our destiny but also that of our descendants. To choose life means to live with awareness that our time is brief, our role temporary, and our responsibility generational. It means to prioritize values over vanity, community over selfishness, posterity over popularity.

If modern society is to thrive, it must recover this ancient truth. Governments must legislate not just for immediate popularity but for long-term stability. Businesses must innovate not only for quarterly profits but for sustainable impact. Families must raise children not only to compete in exams but to contribute to humanity. Churches and mosques must teach faith not only as a private comfort but as a communal compass. Individuals must pursue dreams not only for personal glory but for the advancement of the larger human race. Life, indeed, is like a relay race. Each of us holds the baton for a season. Our greatest honour is not in how fast we run for ourselves but in how faithfully we pass it on to those who will take over the mantle, after we are gone.