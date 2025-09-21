Bring back Nkrumah's young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group

The Nkrumah Vision Alive Movement has called for the reintroduction of the Ghana Young Pioneers programme, a key initiative of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The group said the reintroduction of the Ghana Young Pioneers, in a modified form, was crucial for instilling discipline, patriotism, and love for country in Ghanaian children.

The call was made by Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, the founder of Nkrumah Vision Alive Movement at the Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Award and Conference which was held in Accra.

The award night featured several activities including a public lecture on Dr. Nkrumah's ideals by Dr. Yaw Anokye Frimpong who spotlighted the achievements of Nkrumah.

The recipients of the Nkrumah leadership award include political figures such as Samuel Nartey George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection; and John Dumelo, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture.

The list also features high-ranking officials from other countries, including David Kagre, Burkina Faso's Ambassador to Ghana, and President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso.

The awards were not limited to government officials; other recipients included Mr. Yaw Frimpong Anokye, a prominent Ghanaian historian and lawyer, and Dr. Felix Anyah, the founder of the Holy Trinity Medical Center in Accra.

In the academic field, Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn, the Chancellor and Founder of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, and Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu, the CEO of St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies, were honored.

According to Otibu-Asare, the proposal to introduce Young Pioneers must be intended to serve as an alternative to replace illegal mining, known as “galamsey,” with state farms in all districts, providing an alternative livelihood for the youth.

He also commended the current administration, led by President John Dramani Mahama, for its commitment to reviving Nkrumah's vision and activating Founder's Day.

The Ghana Young Pioneers movement was established in 1960 under the Nkrumah government with the aim of educating the youth on patriotism and civic responsibility.

The programme was disbanded after the overthrow of the Nkrumah regime in 1966.

The event also saw the launch of a project to print and distribute one million copies of a booklet titled “Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah 20 Questions and Answers” to schools across the country.

The initiative, led by the founder and chancellor of Wisconsin International University College, Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn seeks to educate students on the fundamental principles and ideas of Ghana's founder.

