Gaza: Every Minute Counts in the Struggle Against Zionist Barbarism and Imperialist Hypocrisy

On 17 September 2025, the Israeli army unleashed yet another brutal assault on downtown Gaza City. The scenes were horrifyingly familiar, an echo of the Warsaw Ghetto massacre eighty-two years ago. Entire neighbourhoods were reduced to rubble, families were displaced for the fifteenth or twentieth time since October 2023, and thousands were left to mourn their loved ones in the midst of chaos. This is not an isolated act of war but a continuation of the Zionist project of extermination, displacement, and humiliation of the Palestinian people.

This new Nakba is a daily reality: children buried under concrete, elders forced to flee once again, and young people targeted with sniper bullets. It is genocide in full view of the world. And yet, the so-called “international community” does nothing but issue empty statements, each one more hypocritical than the last.

U.S. Imperialism: The Engine of Genocide

None of this barbarism would be possible without the unwavering support of U.S. imperialism. The visit of Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to Tel Aviv served as yet another reminder that Washington stands firmly behind every massacre, every bomb, and every war crime committed by Israel. The relationship is symbiotic: Israel serves as a forward base for U.S. domination of the Middle East, while U.S. imperialism ensures that Israel is supplied with weapons, intelligence, and political cover.

Every U.S. administration, Republican or Democrat, has funded this machine of death. Billions of dollars are poured annually into the Israeli military while Gaza is denied food, medicine, and clean water. This is not just complicity; it is active participation in genocide. The bombs falling on Gaza are made in America. The intelligence guiding the drones is supplied by America. The vetoes at the United Nations are stamped with the seal of the U.S. government.

Hypocrisy of the So-Called “International Community”

The Palestinian people have no illusions about the cowardice of global powers. The United Nations issues statements of “disappointment.” France mutters about a “destructive campaign.” Britain calls the massacres “appalling.” Germany, Israel’s second-largest arms supplier after the U.S., offers its “condemnations.” And what of the summit of Arab and Islamic states held in Qatar? They called for “a review of relations with Israel.” A review! As if genocide can be met with paperwork.

All of these governments continue their diplomatic, military, commercial, and cultural relations with Israel. Their condemnations are nothing more than political theatre. By maintaining relations with a genocidal state, they grant it free rein to exterminate the people of Gaza. This is hypocrisy at its most grotesque.

The Responsibility of the Labour Movement and the Masses

If governments refuse to act, the responsibility falls upon the workers, the youth, and the oppressed peoples of the world. Across continents, indignation and anger are rising. Demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine are multiplying. Boycotts and direct actions are spreading. Dockworkers in Morocco, France, and Italy have refused to load ships carrying weapons bound for Israel. Workers in South Africa are demanding the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador. In Spain, 100,000 people stopped the Israel Premier Tech cycling team from promoting the genocidal state at the Vuelta.

These are not symbolic gestures. They are acts of real solidarity that weaken and isolate Israel. They show that ordinary people, acting in unity, can do what governments refuse to do: choke off the lifeblood of apartheid.

Breaking Relations With the Genocidal State

The path forward is clear. All diplomatic, military, economic, commercial, cultural, and sporting relations with Israel must be broken immediately. There can be no normal relations with an apartheid state engaged in the systematic extermination of an entire people.

Breaking relations is not an act of extremism; it is the bare minimum of human decency. To continue trading with Israel is to supply the bullets that kill Palestinian children. To host Israeli ambassadors is to legitimise genocide. To allow Israeli companies to participate in sporting and cultural events is to normalise apartheid. Every tie that binds Israel to the world economy and political system must be severed until the oppression of Palestine ends.

The Struggle Is Global

The Palestinian question is not a regional issue. It is a global one. The barbarism in Gaza is a symptom of the crisis of the capitalist system itself, a system in its death throes, propped up by imperialist wars and racist violence. The fight for Palestine is inseparable from the fight against capitalism, against imperialism, and against every form of oppression worldwide.

From Latin America to Africa, from Asia to Europe, workers and youth are rising against exploitation and war. The same system that starves Gaza also imposes austerity in Greece, exploits miners in Congo, and militarises the U.S.-Mexico border. The struggle of the Palestinian people is our struggle, because their oppressors are also ours.

The Urgency of the Hour

Every minute counts. Every day that passes means more children buried, more families displaced, more lives extinguished. There is no time to wait for governments or international institutions. Action must be taken now. Protests must intensify. Boycotts must spread. Trade unions must use their power to block the flow of arms and goods to Israel. Universities must cut ties with Israeli institutions. Cultural organisations must refuse normalisation.

It is not enough to “stand in solidarity.” Solidarity must be transformed into concrete action. The people of Gaza are starving, suffocating, and dying. Our words must become deeds.

A Revolutionary Call

The fight for Palestine demands revolutionary clarity. Zionism is not a misunderstanding, not a misstep in policy. It is a colonial project built on the dispossession and extermination of an indigenous people. It cannot be reformed. It must be dismantled.

The Palestinian people are not begging for charity. They are demanding justice: the right of return, the end of occupation, the dismantling of apartheid, and the recognition of Palestine as a free and sovereign nation. These demands are not negotiable; they are fundamental human rights.

Building Unity in Action

Unity is our greatest weapon. The movement for Palestine must bring together workers, students, artists, intellectuals, and oppressed communities everywhere. We cannot allow divisions to weaken our struggle. Sectarianism, opportunism, and half-measures serve only the oppressor. What is needed is the broadest possible unity of action to isolate Israel and its imperialist backers.

The success of solidarity actions in Spain, South Africa, Morocco, France, and Italy shows what is possible. Imagine if these actions were multiplied in every country, in every port, every factory, every university. The genocidal state would find itself cut off, suffocated, unable to function. This is not utopian; it is entirely within our reach.

Conclusion: Palestine Will Be Free

The road ahead is difficult, but history is on the side of the oppressed. Apartheid in South Africa fell. Colonial empires crumbled. Dictatorships were toppled. And so too will Zionism fall under the weight of its crimes.

But history does not move on its own. It is made by the conscious actions of ordinary people. Every demonstration, every boycott, every refusal to collaborate with apartheid brings us closer to victory.

The time is now. Gaza cannot wait. Palestine cannot wait. Humanity cannot wait.

Let us rise, in every country, in every city, in every workplace, and demand:

End the genocide in Gaza!

Break all ties with Israel!

Boycott, divest, and sanction apartheid!

Victory to the Palestinian resistance!

A free Palestine, from the river to the sea!

There is not a minute to lose. The struggle continues until liberation.