Illegal German migrants in Ghana have a great time (part 3)

„After the late US President Donald J. Trump made the USA laughable again and turned it into a politically third-world state, he gave space for others, unexpectedly but well predicted long ago, to rise. This world operates in circles: what comes around goes around, nothing stays the same. The law of history is constant change, no preservation. The foundation of our life is that we go back to where we came from and return in a different form. Resurrection of the dead to lift up the living to a higher level. Empires come and go, Superpowers come and go, what stays is the will of God through his instrument of history, seen and understood by the wise, only to dominate and form the earth to his will.“

Florian: “Oh my friends, you are listening again to Kwame Mensah, the great TV presenter?“

Erika: “Yes, he is the best as he understands the truth of life, not the will of humans. I love him for that, even when people criticize him so often. The truth must be told always, regardless of the opposition.“

Anton: “Yes...sorry, my back is hurting me...yes, only the truth will set us free.“

Fritz: “We all have grown old, and I can feel it in my body. When I was young...“

Erika: “You and young? Ages...ages my friend...ago!

Florian: “Erika, thanks for the good wine and very, very dark chocolate. This gives me the boost I need.“

Erika: “Even my body fails me from time to time, but my taste for good living never fails me...Flo. You well know chocolate, not blood, runs through my veins...and so shall it be till I die.“

Florian: “Do not talk like that, Erika. You, as a woman, will outlive us all, us men.“

Anton: “Before you came, Florian, Kwame announced the latest population statistic of Ghana. As of today, 42 Mio. Ghanaians are in the country. The birthrate stands at 5.6 percent. Space in Ghana for more to come and to feed them all becomes an increasing challenge. The good news is less likely to migrate to Germany or abroad in general, thanks to you and your people. And...guess what, the number of illegal German migrants has risen to 120,000 while around 30,000 Germans now hold a Ghana passport and more are in the pipeline.“

Florian: “Germans, legal or illegal in Ghana, were never a burden to the country, which was never so for Ghanaians in Germany. The money they were chopping from the German taxpayers, famous people like the great Daddy Lumba or Joyce Mensah, Ghana's former AIDS ambassador, unwilling to stand before a judge in Ghana, to mention a few. No, Germans did not cause trouble in Ghana while the Chinese did...history long gone.“

Fritz: “We have now reached the status of a developed country and donate substantially to neighbouring countries and further away from us. Not small gestures, this time has long gone, but substantially like the big countries in Europe or Asia did in the past. We are no longer a small boy but great and strong.“

Florian: “God is on our side!”

Erika: “God is wise. Only humans are fools.“

Florian: “Erika, my love...do not be so harsh on people. We are from God but not God, never perfect, constantly on the run to find our true destiny.“

Anton: “We have not reached a significant milestone... let's appreciate it. Ghana is leading the African Unity and the New African Union as its instrument...never forget. We have a say in world affairs, unlike under Donald Trump, we never bow down to any foreign power, and we take people in that we have no business with. We have pride! Furthermore, we are not people with a back someone else can hit us with his stick and make us suffer.“

Florian: “We are someone, not anyone. Let's never forget that in all our history, now and in the future. God created us as a proud nation with a proud history, not a nation of slaves and fools. No, we stand up for our rights in history, never willing to eat the breadcrumbs of our generations. We are Ghanaians!“

Erika: “Here, have another dark chocolate which you cannot buy in shops outside Ghana...very special...Flo.“

Anton: “Reflecting on where we came from as Ghanaians, no matter our colours, but focused on what we bring to the table for a better Ghana...it is amazing...what we have achieved in such a short time...generations before were unable and unwilling to achieve.“

Florian: “You mean, as we have abolished democracy in Ghana, kicked out all political parties from the nation and established a new political system, a combination of an elected King at the top of our system, no parliaments but regional PMs, with a free press, independent justice system, a body to control the King and ensure he only cares for the people not for himself and when stepping out of line can arrest him right on the spot and so much more...we are on track with our development. Of course, we get criticism and people oppose our system, as nothing humans create is ever perfect. But the people keep saying what we do, the political system we run, has been the best this generation has witnessed for a long time. Overall, they are happy. And that is what matters, after all.“

Fritz: “Until the time comes, a new political system needs to be formed and take over to match the demand and expectations of people.“

Florian: “For sure...nothing stays the same. History is on the move...constantly.“

Anton: “Why don't you call yourself King, Florian?“

Florian: “I was elected by the good people of Ghana to be their King. Let them call me like that if they wish. I only perform my duties and need no title for that.“